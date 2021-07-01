York’s Ebor target for Nicholas T ahead of John Smith’s Cup

Jim Goldie's Nicholas T, pictured winning Newcastle's Northumberland Plate under Ben Robinson, could reappear in the John Smith's Cup at York.

The nine-year-old came from last to first to land the Newcastle showpiece under Malton rider Ben Robinson and is set to turn out a fortnight later for another prestigious prize Goldie won with stable stalwart Euchen Glen in 2018.

And the Scottish-trained horse only qualified for Newcastle’s showpiece race, known as the Pitmen’s Derby, after landing the Queen Mother’s Cup Handicap at York last month in taking style under Amie Waugh.

Goldie said: “He’s come out of the race grand – he only really raced for half a furlong!

“He’ll get in the John Smith’s Cup.

“Up until winning over two miles on Saturday, his best trip was a mile and a quarter, so I would think we’ll go down that route.”

If Nicholas T can bag a second big-race victory on Saturday week, he will likely return to the Knavesmire in August for a tilt at the Ebor.

“To get in the Ebor he’ll probably need to win that (John Smith’s Cup). He’s rated 100 now and to get in the Ebor I would imagine you’d have to be 106 or 107, so he’ll need to win again,” Goldie added. “Anyway, it can be done.”

Meanwhile, John Gosden believes Mishriff has the right credentials to land tomorrow’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in which just four horses have been declared for the Group One race over 10 furlongs.

Mishriff was a dual Group One winner in the Middle East earlier this year under regular rider David Egan and his rivals include the William Haggas-trained Addeybb, a soft ground specialist, and Aidan O’Brien’s St Mark’s Basilica who won the French Derby last month and, as a three-year-old, is in receipt of weight allowances.

Reflecting, too, on his past winners of a race that sees the Classic generation take on older horses, Gosden said: “Roaring Lion was a three-year-old when he won it and so was Golden Horn so they took advantage of the weights.

“Enable was coming back off after a long lay-off and she had her old friend Magical with her, then last year she ran against Ghaiyyath (finishing second).

“To that extent it is always demanding but he is a lovely horse and he fits in with that type we have been fortunate to have.

“We are happy with him going in but I’m perfectly aware of the task in hand. He is a very game honest horse that wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Meanwhile, Malton trainer John Quinn’s progressive sprinter Keep Busy is declared for the Coral Challenge, one of the Eclipse’s chief support races.