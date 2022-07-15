Split: Jockey David Egan celebrates after riding Mishriff to win The Juddmonte International Stakes at York last season, but will no longer be riding for owner Prince Faisal. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Having lowered the colours of subsequent three-time Group One-winner Richard Fahey’s Malton-trained Perfect Power on debut as a two-year-old, the filly spent the next 382 days on the sidelines before producing a commanding display to make a successful comeback in a Bath novice event in June.

She was then set her first major challenge when sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite for the Listed City Walls Stakes and passed the test with aplomb, scoring comfortably by two lengths to book her return to York for the Nunthorpe on the Friday of the Ebor meeting.

Royal Aclaim barely exited third gear in the hands of Andrea Atzeni and Tate is convinced her weekend exhibition is barely scratching the surface of what the smooth-travelling three-year-old is capable of.

He has also stated the Nunthorpe is the sole focus for the daughter of Aclaim, who is favourite across the boards for the Group One-contest and a best price of 3-1.

“I’m still floating! She was great,” said Tate. “It’s been a long road to get her back and for her to pass that test with flying colours was great.

“I’d like to think there is a good bit of improvement sill in her and all roads to the Nunthorpe.

“We discussed potential plans with Sheikh Juma, her owner, and we just felt squeezing Goodwood in between now and York would be a touch ambitious and we wanted to keep our eyes on the main prize –that being the Nunthorpe.

“She’s effectively won a trial for the Nunthorpe and she has been delicate in the past, so we didn’t want to do too much. Also, quite frankly, she is such a natural - she doesn’t need any more education and experience like some others do.

David Egan is no longer being retained by owner Prince Faisal, who will revert to using the “best available jockey”.

The association has come to an immediate end, after Egan chose not to sign his contract for 2022, with James Doyle booked to ride the Roger Varian-trained Sajwaan at Newbury on Saturday.