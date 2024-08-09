York's Hamish McArthur happy to play big role in cool climbing final as GB team-mate takes gold
And while the 22-year-old Yorkshireman could rightly be proud of his efforts at the Le Bourget Climbing Venue in Paris, GB team-mate excelled as he clinched the gold medal.
Roberts totalled 155.2 points in the two combined sections to beat Japanese favourite Sorato Anraku into second place.
Austria’s Jakob Schubert took bronze with 139.6 points with McArthur totalling 125.9.
“I just don’t have any complaints,” said McArthur. “This is pretty cool, the whole event is like nothing I’ve ever done before.
“I was on the fence whether I was even going to be at these Olympics just because I didn’t want to put too much on myself to compete.
“But I obviously showed up and I’m so proud of myself for doing that.”
Roberts’ gutsy style, meanwhile, has earned him the nickname associated with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character ‘The Terminator’ from the 1980s American science fiction action film.
It was a moniker he had to explain after winning being crowned champion, admitting he is not too comfortable with it.
“It’s not a self-given nickname,” said the 19-year-old from Surrey. “I’m not sure how I feel about it. I don’t think I could really give myself a nickname. I think I’d just call myself Toby.
“I’ve been working towards this for, like 10 years, me and my dad created a plan to get to this stage.
“It’s been a journey. I’ve been in a lot of competitions, had ups an downs, and to win the gold medal is like a dream come true.”