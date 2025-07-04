York’s rising stars celebrated at sports awards

Charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-op GLL has announced 28 athletes from York will benefit from the 2025 intake of its GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) – the largest independent athlete award programme in the UK.

At a GSF Awards Event held at York Leisure Stadium Complex on 17th June, athletes ranging from 10 to 66-years and partners gathered to hear how this year's award fund of £18,000 will help support talented athletes on their sporting journey. The disciplines represented include taekwondo, cycling, swimming, volleyball, modern pentathlon, athletics, boxing, skiing, triathlon, ultimate frisbee and wheelchair basketball.

Kate Hambleton, a 20-year-old martial artist from York and Veterinary Medicine student at the University of Nottingham, has been honoured with the prestigious GLL Achievement Award following a landmark year of competition on national and international stages. After securing gold at the JKS Karate World Championships in summer 2024, she has gone on to claim the titles of English Karate Champion, British Karate Champion, and BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) Karate Champion. Just one week after her BUCS karate gold, Kate made history by winning gold in BUCS Taekwondo—an unprecedented dual triumph.

Now ranked number one in the UK in both karate and taekwondo, Kate also holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked English karate (kumite) fighter on the international stage.

Evie Wilkinson

Her incredible year will continue this August, when she becomes the first British athlete ever to compete in two disciplines—karate and taekwondo—at the European Universities Combat Championships in Warsaw, Poland, representing British Universities.

Speaking about the impact of the GLL Achievement Award, Kate said:

"The award has made a huge difference to my performance. The access to support and quality gym equipment has changed the way I can prepare for elite competitions. Consistent strength and conditioning training are vital for improvement - it ensures I am ready to deliver every time I step onto the mat to fight."

While the Wilkinson family scored a hat trick with Mum, Helen Wilkinson, and daughters Evie and Lilly each scooping awards. Evie Wilkinson aged 10-years received a top up award. After successfully making it into the u11 girls GB team for Biathle earlier this year, Evie attends the Yorkshire modern pentathlon training sessions, has begun fencing lessons and is keen to explore laser runs alongside her biathles to incorporate more from the modern pentathlon.

Kate Hambleton

Helen Wilkinson explained: “We’re all thrilled to have received GFS awards this year, which will help fund our training and enable Evie to access wider experiences. Evie is very excited about what the year ahead holds and is looking forward to giving new disciplines a go.”

Other notable athletes who made it into the 2025 cohort include:

Dylan Parsons, an England representative on the volleyball court who has played in Italy, Poland and Denmark and won the under-18’s age group national championship with his club team, Leeds Gorse

Eve Parkin aged 15-years who is a member of Swim England’s National Youth Development Programme. She competed in the Aquatics GB Summer Championships and made the junior final in Swim England’s North East Region Short Course Championships, gaining a personal best in the 200m backstroke in 2024. She will compete in July 2025 in the Aquatic GB Next Gen Championships with her 200m Backstroke and as part of a Medley Relay Team

Katie Robertson, 15-years who secured a win at the British Cycling National Youth Circuit Championships and took the title of British Cycling National Youth Omnium champion in 2024.

Natalie Thomas, GLL’s Community Sports Manager for York, added: "This year's event has seen the largest number of athletes receiving support from the GLL Sport Foundation within York. It's fantastic to not only support more athletes but to hear about the diverse range of sports and highlight outstanding athlete achievements from junior to Masters. The evening was filled with inspirational stories, and I look forward to following their progress throughout the year."

GSF award winners

The event was attended by partners from the City of York Council and special guests including the Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Martin Rowley BEM; the Lord Mayor’s Consort Mr Elliot Rowley; the Sheriff of York Mr Paul Doughty; and the Sheriff’s Consort Mr David Smith. The awards were presented by Peter Bundey, Chief Executive of GLL and Chair of the GLL Sports Foundation; Paul Bickle, York Partnership Manager; and Natalie Thomas, York Community Sports Manager.

The GSF supports athletes through financial bursaries, access to physical rehabilitation and mental wellbeing support and all athletes are also given access to over 250 sport and leisure facilities across the UK operated by GLL under its "BETTER" brand. These include York Leisure Centre, Energise Leisure Centre, Burnholme Sports Club and Yearsley Pool.

Now in its 17th year the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) has so far contributed over £17m worth of athlete funding and support and distributed over 30,000 awards to young and talented athletes in 70 areas of the UK where GLL operate and across 117 different sports.

The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) has continued to be at the forefront of developing local young athletic talent with the majority of athletes under the age of 21 and on average 88% of athletes receive no other funding or athlete support, which underlines the importance of the scheme to up and coming athletes.

GLL's recent research shows that many talented athletes struggle to realise their dreams of sporting glory due to rising costs of equipment, training, physiotherapy, travel and nutrition. For them, a GSF Award can be the lifeline to staying in training and meeting their potential.

Current GSF National Ambassadors include Joe Clarke, Kimberley Woods, Tulley Kearny, Louise Fiddes, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson and amongst GSF Alumni are Tom Daley, Ellie Simmonds, Daryl Neita and Anthony Joshua.