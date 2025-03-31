Yorkshire boxer Billy Pickles wins Commonwealth Silver Belt on London Show

Otley's Club Energy Welcomes Champion Pickles

Leeds boxer Billy Pickles has won the Commonwealth Silver Boxing Title in his super lightweight division on a show at the O2 in Greenwich. He defeated Wiltshire’s Connor Gray over ten rounds by unanimous decision with the three judges all awarding six of the rounds to Pickles.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was my first time on a show in the capital,” said Pickles, “and I won a closely fought bout with a talented and previously undefeated southpaw. I loved every minute of the bout demonstrating my fight skills and entertaining my supporters by trading punches. I went into the fight as the underdog just like when I defeated Sheffield’s Keanan Wainwright. Bringing the belt back to Leeds coupled with the amount of support shown has been amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough, supporters and sponsors. This bout was my fourth ten rounder and I’ve won three. These ten round fights are a test of skill, courage and endurance as each man struggles to prove that he is mentally and physically the tougher and they prepare a boxer for the ultimate challenge of a twelve-rounder in which literally everything is on the line.”

Pickles, 30, trains at Club Energy in Otley under Martin Bateson. He’s ranked 25th out of 120 active UK super lightweight on BoxRec, the sport’s international boxer database. “I’m happy with how Billy’s done in his last two fights where he’s travelled to defeat the opponents on their shows,” said coach Bateson. “He’s proved that he has what it takes to challenge for bigger titles. Billy never underestimates his opponents so avoids mistakes from over-confidence. This recent win has rewarded him with the exposure and recognition he deserves. Some opponents have underestimated Billy’s skill, toughness and durability. What people love about Billy is his willingness to accept how hard a fight might have to be for him to dig deep. Billy left nothing in the gym having covered every angle. A boxer with the heart of a lion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickles uses the alias ‘The Kid’ and started boxing training aged ten. Pickes said: “Believe it or not I wanted to lose a bit of weight to be a better rugby player for my local team in Bramley in west Leeds where I grew up and still live. I continued to enjoy rugby and football but before I knew it, I’d had 67 amateur bouts and represented England three times. I love boxing, the training and the actual fighting, walking into the ring and hopefully tasting the elation of victory. But I dislike cutting weight. All boxers do. Over the years selling tickets to fights hasn’t been as easy as I’d have liked. That’s the case for most prospects and contenders until a boxer becomes famous. Or gets a television contract. Maybe I’m getting close.”

Billy Pickles Victorious

Pickles admires Welsh boxer Joe Calzaghe who retired in 2008 undefeated in 46 professional matches. “That’s exceptional of course,” explained Pickles, “but he was an excellent boxer with a great work rate. I’d like more time to improve but despite getting a fair amount of generous sponsorship I still work full time as a builder fitting training around the job. Or is it the job round training? It’s like having two full time jobs. I could do so much more and improve further as a fighter if I could concentrate exclusively on my boxing.”