Yorkshire boxers all winning on Leeds show

Boxers from Ireland and the Cayman Islands joined six other Yorkshire fighters in winning their bouts on the first professional show of the year at Elland Road in Leeds staged by Mark Bateson and co-organised by Danny Thornton of Camp Detox and York’s former champion Henry Wharton.

Rhys Moran, 26, moved from Waterford to Leeds six months ago and was delighted to win his fourth professional bout.

"I’ve family who support Leeds United, so it was amazing to be on a promotion at Elland Road. I’m so grateful to Mark, Danny and all others in my new team who provided this opportunity and especially to my opponent Harry Matthews who stepped in at short notice. He’s a true gentleman and we both enjoyed our second encounter. I worked hard in camp and know that I impressed."

Undefeated Leeds super bantamweight Koby McNamara and super middleweight Jack Bagnall notched up their ninth and seventh professional wins respectively producing textbook performances underlining their eligibility for area title fights later in 2025.

York's Jack Marshall and Sheffield's Owen Durnan post-fight

In this his first eight rounder, ‘Leeds Pocket Rocket’ McNamara, 24, who trains at Hunslet’s Golden Teamgym with Padraic McDonagh, didn’t drop a point against Argentinian Sebastian Castillo with both boxers putting on an exciting performance non-stop in speed and athleticism.

‘Baggy’ Bagnall similarly got the better of London’s tough, veteran journeyman Jordan Grannum over six rounds. The show also saw light heavyweight Kurt Bromberg return to the ring for the first time since 2010 to win his seventh professional bout as he beat novice Isle of Man boxer Michael Osbourne.

Boxer Christopher Hurlston grew up in the Cayman Islands and Honduras and enjoyed winning his professional debut bout last Saturday on the Elland Road show where York men George Davey, Nathan Shepherd and Jack Marshall also got the better of their opponents in front of the 1200-strong crowd.

Hurlston, 23, had no connections with York when he arrived in 2023 and despite having trained for several years had never had a bout until he joined Henry’s Gym.

Rhys Moran Wins

"I committed to training and before I knew it, I’d had 14 amateur bouts. I had some good performances, including a few stoppages, and I seized the opportunity to enter the paid ranks. I work hard and I’m determined to progress."

Heavyweight Hurlston explained that his ‘debut fight boxing Bradford’s Ryan Labourn was about staying focused and getting the win.

"Which is what I did. I kept the jab up and made sure shots landed. I learned a great deal from the experience and will be straight back in the gym, improving and looking forward to my next fight.

"I’m grateful to Henry Wharton and the team and want to thank my sponsors Elite Marble & Granite,and Oasis Pool & Spa, whose generosity has made this professional career possible. I admire several boxers for their skills and achievements including Larry Holmes, Vitali Klitschko and Felix Savon. In time I plan to be equally successful.’

Bateson and McDonagh celebrate with McNamara on his ninth pro win

The Leeds match was middleweight George Davey’s 13th professional bout and he ‘was pleased to get back to winning ways getting the rounds in and showcasing skills’ in his four-round bout against Leeds boxer Joe Hardy.

"I’ll give myself 7-8 out of ten," said Davey interviewed after the fight. "I felt fit. I’m never out of the gym and although landing shots was tricky as Hardy is a highly defensive fighter my performance in the bout has helped me rebuild momentum. I enjoyed being able to demonstrate all those small improvements, his ‘little tricks’ that Henry’s always showing us and it was great boxing locally so that supporters could attend more easily."

Fellow middleweight Nathan Shepherd won his ninth professional outing against Gloucestershire’s Shane Smith. ‘Super Shepherd’ was as always buoyed up by loud chants of his anthem ‘Everywhere we go’ and was pleased with ‘a good performance including knocking him down in the first round.

Just four rounds, shorter than other recent bouts. I showcased what we’d worked on over ten weeks including head movement and footwork as well as working behind the jab and not getting hit. It was another day at the office hopefully helping to set me up for a possible central area title challenge later this year.’

Lightweight Jack Marshall turns 22 in April but continues to describe himself as ‘a baby in professional boxing.’ He’s consistently excited his supporters while establishing himself on the local scene since his first paid bout in May 2023.

Marshall’s performance in Leeds proved equally exhilarating with the York boxer not dropping a single point in beating Sheffield’s Owen Durnan over four rounds.