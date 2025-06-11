Yorkshire boxers prepare for Scott McHugh's major Leeds show

Boxers from across Yorkshire are looking forward to fighting on a show organised by Leeds promoter Scott McHugh and none more so than Nathan Wilson, Cole Cooke, Jack Hirst and Sami Gill who attended the pre-show media event.

"We’re not professional boxers," said Wilson, 23, a painter and decorator who’s been training at Raw Academy in Knottingley for three years.

"All four of us have got involved in the sport as young adults. Shows we’re on are unlicensed in that they’re not organised by England Boxing but sanctioned by other leagues in the same way that not all football is run by the FA.

"We still need to sell tickets and earn a bit of commission. For many me included boxing has brought mental health benefits. Some might find it odd but being punched keeps me grounded."

Jack and Sami face off

Cooke, 22, is a trainee firefighter at Killingbeck and trains at Rock Solid in Bradford.

"It’s a tough game there’s no doubt, but I felt depressed. Boxing saved me from bad thoughts. I like physical activity. I enjoy my job but getting in the ring is something else.

"It’s hopefully entertaining for those attending and we can build a fanbase. I’ve got to know some great lads and we shake hands before and after. Some might even become friends especially if you have a rematch but during the bout it can be brutal as we aim to win and preferably before the fight goes the distance. I’m looking forward to seeing where the sport takes me."

Hirst and Gill enjoyed facing off and are "looking forward to a good scrap to prove which of us is the mentally and physically tougher on the night," said Hirst, 19, who works as a barber and trains at Dewsbury’s Team Agoge.

Boxers from left to right Jake, Sami, Nathan and Cole

"I’ve been at the gym for two years now after a mate started boxing. I went initially to improve my fitness without intending to compete. Boxing gyms build bonds stronger than just friendship. They build families. My life now centres around this wonderful sport with training up to five times a week. It’s helped me develop confidence allowing me to feel comfortable about my fourth bout being on this major show in Leeds."

Opponent Sami Gill from Switch Hitters in Keighley works as a bricklayer and only took up boxing last year.

"My story is the same as for the other boys. I needed to change my life. Boxing has helped me mature and develop a positive mindset.

"I was a good footballer, but I now concentrate exclusively on my boxing. The Leeds bout will be my second. I won my first in March by first round stoppage as I dropped the opponent twice in the first round. I felt on top of the world. I can’t thank the club enough for how they’ve helped me."

McHugh, 33, grew up in South Leeds and is three times British bare-knuckle champion.

"I’m proud to have built a successful promotion which provides opportunities for northern fighters to continue the very strong boxing tradition in my home city. We’ve got a dozen well matched bouts scheduled and the show’s going out on Tuff TV. It should be a banger!"