Yorkshire debutant Dan Brown is surprise leader of Open as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods struggle
The 29-year-old from Northallerton, who plays out of Romanby Golf Club and had to go through final qualifying to get to the Open, shot the low round of the day to lead by one shot from former Open champion Shane Lowry and three from two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas.
He didn’t drop a shot all day, holing an important six-footer for par at the 15th to stay within a shot of Lowry.
And then he joined the Irishman on five under with a 13ft birdie putt at the 576-yard 16th.
Brown, who won in Northern Ireland last August in his debut season on the DP World Tour, then capped a brilliant day with a superb approach to eight feet at the last for his sixth birdie of a flawless round to knock Lowry off top spot.
In all he took advantage of the calmer afternoon conditions to fire birdies on the third, fifth, 10th, 11th, 16th and 18th holes.
“Very excited but you have to keep your feet on the ground,” Brown told Sky Sports.
"I am just going to try and go out and do the best I can."
Of the many major champions left in his wake, Rory McIlroy struggled to a seven-over-par 78 and Tiger Woods was one shot worse.
Another Yorkshireman, Joe Dean playing in his first Open for seven years, shot a two-under-par 69.
