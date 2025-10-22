Yorkshire duo Ben Schmidt and Joe Dean fighting for DP World Tour play-off spots

Two Yorkshiremen find themselves at the heart of one of the key storylines at the final regular-season stop on the DP World Tour this week, the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Korea.

The top 70 after this week extend their seasons into the DP World Tour Play-Offs which start next month at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with one Yorkshire player looking over his shoulder and the other peering upwards hoping someone slips up and he can capitalise.

Rotherham rookie Ben Schmidt goes into the regular-season finale in 65th place on the money list while second-year player Joe Dean of Sheffield is 71st.

Schmidt, a successful amateur who earned his DP World Tour card through qualifying school last year, has stepped up comfortably to the top level. The 23-year-old has had three top-10 finishes, most notably early on at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, but he had to wait until the Danish Golf Championship for his first taste of a title challenge, eventually finishing third.

Contending at the Danish Golf Championship was the highlight of Rotherham rookie Ben Schmidt's DP World Tour debut season. He looks to extend it this week in Korea. (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He tees off in Korea in good form having finished 23rd in Spain and 11th in India, both strong fields, the past two weeks.

Dean, who was working as a supermarket delivery driver when he qualified for the top table two years ago, has been unable to replicate a strong debut year when he challenged for honours on numerous occasions, but has still managed to retain playing privileges for next season. Whether he can climb the one place needed to seal a spot in Abu Dhabi in a fortnight depends whether he can make the cut or not, something he has managed only 10 times from 23 tournaments this year. He came closest to a win when finishing second in Scotland in August.

As a sign of how quickly the golfing landscape moves, the man clinging to the last full status exemption on tour next year is a former major winner, world No 1 and a player who finished inside the top-10 last year, Australian Adam Scott.

Sheffield’s Alex Fitzpatrick was alongside Scott two weeks ago in 114th, fighting for his future, only to time his best form of the year to perfection, finishing ninth in Spain and third in India to climb to 63rd.