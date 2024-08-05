Yorkshire duo play big role in GB landing triathlon mixed relay bronze in Paris

GEORGIA TAYLOR-BROWN and Sam Dickinson helped Team GB bag a battling Olympic bronze as they were dramatically downgraded from silver on a manic Monday morning in Paris.

Leeds-based Taylor-Brown, 30, and York star Dickinson, 27, ran the second and third legs of this heart-thumping mixed relay and despite the British team initially being awarded silver, they were eventually bumped down to third on an agonising photo finish.

Germany grabbed gold as the United States, who had superstar cyclist Taylor Knibb on their final leg, narrowly outsprinted Beth Potter to snatch silver on Paris’ iconic Pont Alexandre III.

Taylor-Brown, Dickinson, Potter and Alex Yee thought they had come second after the result was displayed on the big screens and appeared to be confirmed.

MEDAL HUNT: Georgia Taylor-Brown during the Mixed Relay Triathlon at the Pont Alexandre III. Picture: David Davies/PA

But moments later, word spread that the Americans had pipped them in close photo finish as Britain, defending champions in this innovative new event from Tokyo, ended up with bronze.

Tokyo silver medallist Taylor-Brown, who finished sixth in last week’s women’s race, said: “I think that's all we could have really asked for.

“We're super, super, super proud of each other, and we all put together the best performances we possibly could.

“Beth definitely emptied herself at the end to get back on to those two. So, it’s super, super impressive.”

TEAM WORKS: Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Beth Potter and Samuel Dickinson of Team Great Britain celebrate after clinching bronze in the Triathlon Mixed Relay Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Dickinson, making his Olympic debut here in Paris after being part of the England team to win Commonwealth gold at Birmingham 2022, added: “My whole Olympics was geared towards today.

“I’m super happy with the team to put ourselves in that position, and it’s unbelievable to win a medal.

“The third leg of a relay is my job, and that's what I came here and delivered so I’m really happy with that.”

The triathlon events in Paris had been shrouded in uncertainty in the build-up to the Games owing to high levels of pollution in the River Seine.

LEADING MAN: Sam Dickinson during the Mixed Relay Triathlon at the Pont Alexandre III Picture: Monday August 5, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA

The men’s race was pushed back 24 hours – the same day as the women – but after several days of sunshine in the French capital, Monday’s mixed relay never looked in doubt.

Britain battled it out with Germany at the front for the majority of the contest as Yee, who was crowned individual men’s champion last week, and Taylor-Brown off to a fast start.

Dickinson delivered a solid third leg and despite Potter inheriting a five-second lead for the finale, she was soon reeled in by Knibb and German Laura Lindemann on the cycle.

That teed up a tantalising sprint finish on the run but it was Germany, who finished sixth in Tokyo as Yee, Taylor-Brown, Jonny Brownlee and Jess Learmonth claimed gold, who edged it as Knibb beat Potter to silver by the barest of margins.

Yee, who won individual silver in Tokyo, has enjoyed a Paris Games to savour after snatching men’s gold with a dramatic late overtake on New Zealand rival Hayden Wilde.

But he insists he will not get carried away with enhanced media attention and wants to continue inspiring the next generation of budding triathlon talent.

“I’m still the same bloke,” he said.

“I find it hard to believe that it would be like that – I'm just enjoying my sport.

“The most rewarding thing for me is that hopefully we've inspired a new generation to take up our sport, and fall in love with the Olympics like we all did when we were younger.

“That's really special.”