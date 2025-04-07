Yorkshire golf's finest pros and amateurs do battle at Ganton

A UNIQUE golfing challenge that pits the very best of Yorkshire men’s golf against one another returns to the site of one of the greatest events to ever come to the region.

Ganton, just outside Scarborough, hosted the Ryder Cup back in 1949 and on Monday hosts the second staging of a match between professionals from the 2020protour and the amateur golfers of the Yorkshire men’s squad.

Some of the biggest names plying their trade on the DP World Tour will feature in the event, including Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury and Harrogate’s John Parry, both of whom have won at that level in the last seven months.

The one-day 2020protour proved essential on their journey to the top table, and they are returning to represent the tour alongside fellow graduates of that level who have made it onto the DP World Tour - Joe Dean, Dan Brown, Sam Bairstow, Daniel Gavins and Marcus Armitage. 2020protour co-founder Chris Hanson also represents the pro team.

Dan Bradbury of Wakefield joins his fellow pros in a match against Yorkshire amateurs at Ganton (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

It is a rare chance to see the county’s finest who are often jet-setting around the world, right here on their own doorstep, free of charge.

The Yorkshire men’s squad will be represented by Ben Brown, Bailey Hird and Charlie Daughtrey among others.

The two 12-man teams will play six fourball matches, with all games going to the 18th green regardless of whether the matchplay has been won, as the final tally is counted by holes.

Last year, the professionals won by six holes.

Harrogate's John Parry of England poses with the trophy following victory on day four of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2025 (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The days starts with a clinic put on by the golfers from 11am with the first match teeing off at 1pm.