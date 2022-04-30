Fifteen runners will head to the start for the historic mile handicap, first run in 1859 and which will be screened live by ITV (2.05).

Upper Helmsley’s O’Meara runs Starshiba and Pisanello, with the latter off the mark for the trainer in eye-catching fashion at Beverley last week.

O’Meara said of Starshiba: “We are on a bit of a fact-finding mission to see where we are, but he seems in good order.

Return mission: Sir Michael Stoute's Astro King finished third in last year's Fitzdares Thirsk Hunt Cup. (Photo by Steve Davies/Pool via Getty Images)

“Pisanello has come out of Beverley in good shape. I thought it was a nice performance on the day and hopefully he should come on a touch for that run.”

Yorkshire is strongly represented in the renewal, with Great Habton’s Tim Easterby saddling the fancied Cruyff Turn along with course and distance winner Delgrey Boy and Snush.

David and Nicola Barron send On A Session to their local track; Malton’s John Quinn has the other course and distance winner Empirestateofmind, the overnight second-favourite, with Ruth Carr, of Stillington, running Copper and Fire and Birkby’s Grant Tuer represented by Lion Tower.

The overnight market is headed by Astro King for Sir Michael Stoute, while Mick Channon, who landed the 2021 edition with 18-1 chance Storting, has leading claims of a repeat win with Trais Fluors.

Double chance: Upper Helmsley trainer David O'Meara has two runners in today's Fitzdares Thirsk Hunt Cup. Picture by Simon Hulme