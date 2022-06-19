Making contact: Harry Clewett of Townville who scored 59 in the defeat by Pudsey St Lawrence. (Picture: Steve Riding)

Having already claimed the scalp of Townville, the former leaders added defending champions Woodlands to their list of notable scalps as the season reached its halfway point.

Woodlands made 251-8 after opting to bat at Albert Terrace, with captain Brad Schmulian (67) and Sam Frankland (66) again in the runs, despite the bowling of James Wade (4-47) and Matty Race (3-82). Ossett captain Nick Connolly led the way once more with 59 and Sajith Warnakulasuriya upped the tempo with 49 before Paul Malone took them to victory with 70 not out off 49 deliveries.

The visitors won by three wickets with four overs to spare by reaching a Duckworth Lewis Stern target of 236.

Dan Ranasinghe of New Rover hits the ball to the boundrary against Hall Park in the Aire Wharfe League (Picture: Steve Riding)

With New Farnley trouncing Bradford & Bingley at Wagon Lane, it means that the former have a lead of 25 points at the top. The home side were soon chasing leather as openers Aidan Langley (88) and skipper Lee Goddard (118) put on 190, and their good work was continued by Steve Bullen (55no) and Dan Hodgson (38) as New Farnley piled up 351-6. Alex Lilley (3-16) soon had the hosts on the back foot at 33-5 and, despite a counter-attacking 61 from Yasir Abbas, they were dismissed for 157 to lose by 194 runs.

Pudsey St Lawrence are third after beating Townville by 151 runs, with Archie Scott scoring 53 not out and taking 3-40 in a Saints performance with many contributors.

Relegation-threatened Cleckheaton lost at home to basement boys Batley, who have now won two in a row and are out of the demotion berths.

The hosts made 225-9, former Yorkshire and Scotland pace bowler Iain Wardlaw hitting 57 off 26 balls, but the visitors replied with 228-2, with Raza Hassan (102no) and Kasir Maroof (104no) adding 227 unbroken for the third wicket after they were 1-2.

Hall Park bowler Jacob Phillips unsuccesful lbw appeal against Rohan Ratalingam of New Rover (Picture: Steve Riding)

Yorkshire wicket-keeper Harry Duke scored 53 on debut for Farsley, but they fell to a 114-run defeat against Methley.

There are new leaders in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League as Tickhill were thrashed by Cawthorne, who did their survival hopes a power of good by climbing two places.

Tickhill’s decision to field went awry as hosts Cawthorne made 296-5, which was largely down to their top three of Michael Jepps (96), keeper Liam Wiles (34) and Taruwar Kohli (105).

Jepps, who hit eight fours and a six, and Kohli, whose innings lasted 90 balls and contained 12 fours and three sixes, added 173 for the second wicket.

James Stuart (56) and Tian Koekemoer (30) put on 94 for Tickhill’s second wicket, but they fell 14 runs short of a DLS target of 182, ending on 168-4.

Appleby Frodingham are back on top of the table after defeating Cleethorpes by six wickets, dismissing the hosts for 165. Kieran Lindley took 5-45 then scored 47 not out, to add to 46s by Alex Grimes and Jordan Neil as they won in the 33rd over.

Opener Jake Weatherald (127no) took Barnsley to an eight-wicket win at Doncaster Town, putting on 117 unbroken with Ali Jahangir, who made 51 not out to add to his 4-49.

Elsecar were the latest side to tuck in against bottom club Whiston, scoring 335-8 after Sam Shaw was bowled by the first ball of the match. Kashif Naveed (95) and captain Peter Hadfield (86) led the way , aided by keeper Callum Higgins (52) and Bilal Anjam (44), and Moin Ashraf (6-49) then ensured that Whiston did not score more than 115.

Third-placed Wakefield Thornes were also run thirsty, with James Rhodes (67), Joe Billings (63) and Kieran Donnachie (46) contributing to their 261-6, Whitley Hall responding creditably with 227, thanks to James Brown (60) and Matt Cartwright (55).

York’s defeat at home to Castleford means that Driffield Town have a lead of 16 points in Yorkshire Premier League North.

A fourth-wicket stand of 67 between Tom Loten (57) and George Drury (72) helped propel Driffield to 248-7 after they won the toss and batted at Clifton Alliance, Samuel Grant taking 2-14 off seven overs.

The hosts came close at 242-9, which was tough luck on opener Scott Hopkinson, who batted throughout to end on 114 not out, Alec Drury taking 4-56.

York’s batters had a rare failure, being toppled for 129 after winning the toss as Matthew Rees took 5-45 and Connor Hyde 2-14. Opener Calum Rowe then took Castleford to the spoils by six wickets with 76no.

Scarborough are third as South African Breidyn Schaper scored 112 and then took 4-29, as the sixth bowler used, in the 100-run win at lowly Acomb.

Former Yorkshire pace bowler Matthew Pillans scored 82, including six fours and three sixes, as Harrogate beat Beverley Town by 36 runs, while no batter failed for Woodhouse Grange as they defeated Sessay by eight wickets.

In the Huddersfield League Premiership, second-placed Scholes scored 295-2 at Skelmanthorpe. The fireworks came from Jack Shelley (154no) and keeper Benji Birkhead (124no), who hit 221 unbroken for the third wicket. Shelley cracked 23 fours and four sixes off just 118 balls, while Birkhead smote 13 fours and five sixes off 90 deliveries, Skelmanthorpe replying with 214, 76 of which came from opener Jack Newby, Yasser Imtiaz taking 5-55 and Shelley 4-45.