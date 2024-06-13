Yorkshire men and women's teams heading to Twickenham in return to prominence

Yorkshire will be represented by both its men’s and women’s teams in county finals at Twickenham this weekend with the head coach of the former hailing the achievement as a significant moment for the union game in the White Rose.

Dan Scarbrough leads the men’s team out against Kent at 3pm on Saturday in Yorkshire’s first appearance at headquarters in 16 years.

For a county that has won the now-named Bill Beaumont Cup 15 times - fewer only than Lancashire and Gloucestershire - it is a much-needed return to prominence.

Their absence from Twickenham has reflected the county’s fall from grace in the domestic pyramid - no Premiership team in a dozen years - but the consolidation of Doncaster Knights at the top end of the second tier and a captivating promotion battle between Rotherham Titans and Leeds Tykes in the past season has now fed into this Twickenham return.

Two Yorkshire representative teams are headed to Twickenham on Saturday (Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Yorkshire also has no representation in the Women’s Premier XV, but their county side are also Twickenham bound.

“The Yorkshire programme has been really positive,” said Scarbrough, whose men’s team are followed onto the hallowed turf by the women at 5pm, who face Surrey in the Gill Burns Division One final.

“It’s still not where it used to be but I think where we’ve got to this year with it, and with the women’s team and what they’re doing, has really helped.

“There were really big crowds for both fixtures at Hull Ionians for our final group games and we’re taking a much bigger crowd down to Twickenham because of it.

“It’ll make for a fantastic occasion. We’re both in with a fantastic chance of picking up silverware which is really positive.”

It will be a poignant moment for Scarbrough, who before playing for Leeds Tykes, Saracens, Racing Metro and twice for England, represented Yorkshire in the 2000 and 2001 county championship finals.

“It’s really nice to head back down there in a different role,” said Scarbrough, who has been coaching Yorkshire for three years.

“The boys have been fantastic. We won all our games in the first year but never got there, last year lost by a point against Lancashire.