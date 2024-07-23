Yorkshire MMA legend Scott Askham to headline OKTAGON 61

Doncaster MMA pioneer, Scott Askham is returning to action on Saturday September 21 in Brno, Czech Republic. OKTAGON 61 will see Askham headline the event against former UFC star, Makhmud Muradov.

This will mark Askham’s second fight for Europe’s premier MMA promotion, after a winning start at OKTAGON 48 in November 2023, with many labelling this high-level match-up as a title eliminator.

During a successful stint with the UFC, Muradov won four out of his six fights, before returning to OKTAGON MMA, in a massive signing for the promotion.

In an instagram post announcing the fight, Askham commented: “Time to get my head down and show everyone once again! See you all soon 21.9 Brno Czech Republic.”

OKTAGON 61 will also feature UK MMA fighters, Corey Fry and George Staines, as OKTAGON MMA continues to grow the profile of high level prospects across the United Kingdom.