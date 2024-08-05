Yorkshire MMA star George Staines returns to action this september in front of sold out Czech crowd
One of the UK’s biggest MMA prospects, Hull-born star George ‘Saint’ Staines, has seen his next opponent revealed.
Training out of Liverpool’s iconic Next Generation gym, alongside fighters such as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, Staines has the settings in place to go right to the top.
He will return to the cage on September 21st in Brno, Czech Republic, as he looks to improve his record to 3-0. His opponent, Jakub Tichota is the more experienced professional, with a record of 5-2, and will be looking to use the home crowd support to upset the odds against Staines.
Staines has previously outlined his ambitions to become one of the all-time greats of MMA, explaining: “The ultimate goal in the next three years is to become the Oktagon Champion, and then surpass that and become the UFC champion.
“I want to be the best in the world, pound for pound one of the Goats in the sport. I know it sounds far fetched, but dreams are supposed to be and I believe in myself.”
OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.
