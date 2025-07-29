Yorkshire Olympian Luke Whitehouse wins THIRD gold medal of the year

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The then-22-year-old from Halifax, competing alongside his team-mate from Leeds Gymnastics Club, Harry Hepworth, and household British names like Max Whitlock and Jake Jarman, helped Team GB’s men to a fourth-place finish on a busy night of gymnastics.

So often the worst place to finish at an Olympics, it was a still a red letter day for Whitehouse, who later in those Games finished sixth in the individual floor final before cheering on Hepworth to a bronze medal in the vault.

Almost 12 months to the day, Whitehouse was celebrating again, this time a return to the top step of a major international podium, something he has achieved three times this year.

Champion: No 1 again for Luke Whitehouse who has won three major titles in the first year after his Olympic debut.

For on Sunday, Whitehouse made history as only the third British athlete to win a gymnastics gold at the World Student Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, when he took the title in the floor exercise.

Not only that, but he beat the Paris Olympic all-around gold-medallist Shinnosuke Oka of Japan in the process.

Whitehouse qualified for the final by electing to execute the hardest routine and he repeated the highest difficulty routine of the competition (6.1) in the final, his reward being a victorious score of 14.566, 0.2 marks better than Oka.

Whitehouse - a student at Leeds Beckett University studying sport exercise therapy - was supported in Germany by long-time coach Andy Butcher, who along with fellow Leeds Gymnastics Club coaches Dave Murray and Tom Rawlinson have created a pipeline of local talent for the biggest stages.

Earlier this year, Whitehouse won gold at the European Championships in Leipzig on the floor for a third successive year – underlining his status as the continent’s best at that discipline - and teamed up with Hepworth and their fellow Great Britain athletes to win gold in the team event as well.