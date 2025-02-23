Yorkshire Olympians Jacob Fincham-Dukes, Scott Lincoln and George Mills win British titles

Three of Yorkshire’s Paris Olympians set themselves up for the European and World Indoor Championships next month by winning British titles in Birmingham this weekend.

Harrogate’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes, 28, who was fifth in Paris last summer, won the long jump title while his fellow Olympian Scott Lincoln of City of York continued his decade-long reign in the shot putt with a championship record of 20m86.

And Harrogate’s George Mills won the 3,000m in a championship record of 7.40.16.

Sheffield and Dearne’s Adam Hague won a silver in the pole vault.

George Mills leads during the Men's 3,000m on day two of the Microplus UK Athletics Indoor Championships at the Utilita Arena Birmingham (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

The European Championships are in the Netherlands in two weekends’ time with the worlds in China a fortnight later.

Georgia Hunter Bell insists she is getting used to her new role as favourite as she reclaimed her women’s 1,500m indoor crown.

The 31-year-old successfully defended her title as she came home with a time of 4.13.23 in front of Revee Nolan-Walcott in second and Ellie Leather, who took bronze.

The Paris bronze medal winner tracked the leaders all the way and turned on the afterburners as the bell rang for the final lap, passing Nolan-Walcott and storming down the home straight in front of the Birmingham crowd, a week after her personal best at the Keely Klassic.

Hunter Bell said: “I really wanted to come back and defend my title and every year it is so hard, you have to step up.

“This is the first big test of me coming in as a favourite rather than an underdog so I’m adjusting to that.”

Hannah Nuttall produced a stunning sprint finish to beat Laura Muir and clinch the women’s 3,000m title.

Jeremiah Azu retained his British indoor title with victory in the men’s 60m final.

The 23-year-old matched his personal best time of 6.56 seconds to finish 0.06sec in front of John Otugade and Andrew Robertson.