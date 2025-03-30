ABBEYDALE were relegated by just a single point in a dramatic finale to the 2024-25 Yorkshire Premier Squash League campaign.

The Sheffield club, who were title winners in 2019-20, headed into the final round of games with an eight-point gap between themselves and rivals Cleethorpes, sat just above the dotted line.

Cleethorpes faced last season's champions Doncaster on the final day, but Woodfield were also in the relegation mix — albeit with a 19-point cushion above the relegation zone.

However, Abbeydale faced Woodfield in the climatic round of fixtures, so knew they had to win by a 20-point margin in order to save themselves. They came agonisingly close.

CONSOLATION: Nick Matthew beat Chris Simpson for Hallamshire against Harrogate, but it couldn't prevent defeat for the Sheffield club. Picture: PSA.

Abbeydale won all five matches on the night, but crucially Woodfield's Alex Cutts and Caleb Boy claimed a point each (both losing 3-1) to make the final match score 20-2.

Had it not been for those two points, Abbeydale would have survived and Woodfield would have been relegated instead.

Woodfield's line-up was weakened with Nigel Precious having to step up from the second team and teenager Charlie Waller moved up the order to No 4. Both lost in straight games, to Phil Scully and Josh Payne respectively.

Abbeydale No 2 Michael Tallentire also triumphed in straight games but it was those vital points from No 3 Cutts and No 1 Boy — who lost in four to Stanley Sykes and Jordan Hardwick respectively — which just about saved Woodfield's skin.

Abbeydale will be replaced in next season's Premier League by Pontefract 2, who sealed promotion from Division One a fortnight ago.

Cleethorpes finished two points above Woodfield after a final-day 15-7 victory over Doncaster.

Oscar Hill and Harry Falconer got the Lincolnshire side off the a flyer, and although Aussie David Turner and Kiwi captain Joel Arscott levelled the match with wins at No 3 and No 2, Cleethorpes' Malaysian top string Sanjay Jeeva bagged the win with a four-game victory over world No 52 Simon Herbert.

Pontefract, who wrapped up the title two weeks ago, ended their otherwise triumphant season with just their second defeat of the campaign.

Without their big-name stars Sam Todd, Rory Stewart or Patrick Rooney (all away competing on the PSA Tour), they fell 14-7 at third-placed Dunnington.

No 5 Joseph Royle – making his Yorkshire Premier League debut – got the champions off to a great start, but Chester Dockray, forced up the order, fell to a first defeat of the season against Jamie Brown in a close four-setter.

Ben Beachill demolished Joe Twigge, but the match turned at the top of the order where Dunnington's Pakistani international Amaad Fareed and Welshman Owain Taylor overpowered Adam Taylor and Ponte captain Matt Godson.

Having occupied second place most of the season, Hallamshire slipped to fourth at the final hurdle.

Instead, it was Harrogate who claimed the runner-up spot after convincingly beating the Sheffield side 17-5.

Alex Fuller, Philip Nightingale, Richard Hinds and Gabriel Cox did the damage for the Straysiders, with three-time world and Commonwealth Games champion Nick Matthew posting a consolation by defeating ex-world No 20 Chris Simpson in three.