PONTEFRACT’S march to the Yorkshire Premier League title gained more momentum after they opened up a chasm between themselves and second-placed Hallamshire.

The leaders’ thrashing of fourth-placed Harrogate combined with Hallamshire's home defeat by Queens stretched the lead at the top from 25 to 37 points with seven matches remaining.

Pontefract’s 20-1 victory by the Stray maintains their 100 per cent record and brings the prospect of a first title for 15 years ever closer.

It started with top strings going on first, and it was world No 52 Patrick Rooney who downed his training partner Lwamba Chileshe in straight games to set the tone for the evening.

TOP FORM: Pontefract No 1 Patrick Rooney. Picture: PSA.

On the adjacent court, Pontefract captain Matt Godson dropped the first game against Alec Fuller, but soon found his rhythm to take the next three, and that turned out to be Ponte's only dropped point of the night.

Pontefract No 2 Rory Stewart was an impressive winner against veteran Chris Simpson, Kiwi teenager Freddie Jameson won in three over Josh Rowley at fifth string and Adam Taylor chopped the indefatigable Ross Kneller, also in straight games.

Hallamshire's surprise 15-8 home defeat to Queens was a further boost to Pontefract – the Sheffield club were missing both Nick Wall and Nick Matthew, and their stand-in top order duo both lost.

Welsh international Lowri Roberts got an early three points on the board for Queens by defeating Nick Hargreaves at No 5, but Hallamshire established a 2-1 lead thereafter through young Welshman Oliver Jones and club head coach Adam Turner.

However, Queens turned things around late in the evening with a tough three-game victory for Kuwaiti Bader Almaghrebi against Matt Gregory, then James Earles' see-saw five-game marathon against New Zealander Temwa Chileshe at top string.

Defending champions Doncaster climbed off the bottom despite losing 15-7 at Ferriby Hall, who have themselves pulled away from danger into seventh.

Dan Lawrence and Yusuf Forster laid a solid early platform for the hosts and their No 1, England international Ben Smith, finished things off with a great win over world No 52 Simon Herbert.

However, middle order wins by Ben Sockett and Daniel Ince saw Doncaster take seven points home which was enough to lift them above Abbeydale, who were soundly beaten 20-1 at third-placed Dunnington.

Welshman Owain Taylor, Jamie Brown, Cai Younger and Sam Gibbon all won in straight games for the York hosts, with only No 5 Ed Shannon letting a single game slip away.

Eighth-placed Cleethorpes are still looking over their shoulders uneasily after this week's 17-4 home defeat by Woodfield.