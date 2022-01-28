Yorkshire Premier Squash League: Queens pulling further away from rivals

New Zealander Temwa Chileshe completed Queens' victory over Woodfield by beating Matt Gregory.

With Sheffield duo Hallamshire and Abbeydale both suffering surprise home defeats, Queens added another 10 points to their lead at the top to stretch 58 points clear with seven games remaining.

It will take something akin to Devon Loch’s infamous last-fence stumble in the 1956 Grand National to deny the Halifax club the trophy. It is almost within their grip following this week’s 17-4 whipping of second-bottom Woodfield.

Danny Bray trounced Woodfield’s Chris Philpott at fifth string and James Earles also won quickly at No 4 to maintain his 100 per cent win record this season.

New Zealander Temwa Chileshe completed the team’s victory in rapid fashion by winning in four against Matt Gregory (who stepped in for the injured Luke Parker) but Temwa’s brother, Lwamba, suffered Queens’ sole defeat of the night by falling to England international Declan James in straight games at No 1. Queens’ England No 1 junior, Finnlay Withington, took care of Simon Herbert in three games at second string.

The absences of three-time world champion Nick Matthew and Scottish No 1 Greg Lobban proved costly for Hallamshire as they slipped up 15-7 at home to mid-table Pontefract 1.

Ponte’s lower order got the job done. James Wilkinson claimed his fifth straight YPL win and George Wileman also won in three over Alex Cutts. When Carlton Oldham overcame Australian Donna Lobban at No 3 in a gruelling four-setter the away side sealed the five winning bonus points.

Hallamshire’s top order kept things respectable with Nick Wall and Harry Falconer – both products of the Nick Matthew Academy based at the club – taking out Lewis Doughty and Taminder Gata Aura respectively. Despite the loss, Hallamshire remain second but lose further ground on the leaders.

Ponte’s second team were also in Sheffield and also putting a massive dent in the title aspirations of their opponents; namely Abbeydale.

Similarly, it was Pontefract 2’s lower order that did the heavy lifting. Youngster Ben Beachill, Canada’s Holly Naughton and Tom Bamford lost just one game between them in wrapping up the team victory early doors.

Abbeydale’s Adam Auckland - at No 1 - and No 2 Adam Turner – both won prevailed against Adam Taylor and Matt Godson, but the damage had already been done, Ponte 2 claiming the win 17-7.

Chapel Allerton just about kept their title flame burning by moving above Abbeydale into third with a narrow 17-6 victory over bottom club Hull & East Riding.

The East Yorkshire visitors got off to a great start when Fiona Moverley came from 2-1 down to overcome Chapel A captain Paul Allen but youngster Isaac Green got his first YPL victory of the season to pull the hosts level.

Chapel A stalwart Declan Christie and Conor Sheen both carded straight-games victories to wrap up the five bonus points, meaning Ben Smith’s four-game win at top string for Hull over Welshman Owain Taylor was a mere consolation.

Dunnington are also among the pack of four clubs just about delaying Queens’ title celebrations. They beat YPL new boys Doncaster 14-7 thanks to a consummate performance by their lower order.

Captain Matthew Stephenson and Ed Shannon made short work of Doncaster’s Shaun Bradley and Craig Huckerby respectively, then Michael Andrews (making his first YPL appearance of the season) overcame Nick Ratnarajah to seal the York side’s victory.