Malton trainer John Quinn’s Mr Wagyu, winner of last year’s Stewards’ Sprint Handicap - the consolation race for the main event - features prominently in the market and is due to be ridden by Jason Hart.

Quinn’s inmate has won twice this season - landing the six furlong JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap at Epsom on Derby Day and then the valuable Paddy Power Scurry Handicap at the Curragh on July 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re very happy with him and he’s obviously in great form,” said Quinn.

Past winner: Summerghand ridden by Danny Tudhope wins the Unibet Stewards' Cup in 2020. Picture: Debbie Burt/PA Wire.

“He likes the track, he’s up a bit in the weights but is in good nick and we’re hoping for a good run. When he’s in form he likes running so we just drive on.”

David O’Meara, who had a one-two in the Coral Golden Mile Handicap as Orbaan streaked away under Jason Watson from stablemate Blue For You at Goodwood yesterday, is double-handed in the Stewards’.

The Upper Helmsley trainer has 2020 victor Summerghand in today’s line-up, with Watson in the plate and the Martin Harley-ridden Gulliver, who chased home Michael Dods’ Commanche Falls 12 months ago.

O’Meara said: “Summerghand is a previous winner and Gulliver hit the woodwork when he was second last year.

Victory salute: Summerghand's jockey Danny Tudhope after winning the Unibet Stewards' Cup. Picture: Dan Abraham/PA Wire.

“Summerghand is in good form and goes well on the track. I was pleased with his most recent run at Royal Ascot, the race wasn’t completely run to suit and I thought he did really well.

“Gulliver would need the ground a little slower ideally these days and any rain would help his cause.”

Other Yorkshire horses hoping to land the £128,000 winners’ bounty include Raatea and Makanah for Norton’s Julie Camacho.

Hambleton’s Kevin Ryan runs Justanotherbottle and Rathbone, while Tim Easterby sends Lampang from Great Habton.

Ed Bethell’s recent Doncaster runner-up Regional is also entered and thre trainer has booked Ryan Moore for the ride.

Bethell said: “Regional had a great prep run at Doncaster a month ago and he goes there in what I believe to be quite good form.

“He seems very well in himself. We’ve booked Ryan Moore and we hope he has a good chance.”

Radio 2 listeners will be keeping an ear and eye on Ed Walker’s Popmaster who finished second in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot, a race where the afopremention Mr Wagyu was fourth and Summerghand, fifth.

William Haggas steps Sea La Rosa up in trip for today’s feature race at Goodwood, the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood insisting she will take to the distance.

Sea La Rosa heads the eight-strong field for the mile-and-three-quarter test on ratings with an official mark of 106. The four-year-old Sea The Stars filly has won four of her eight starts - between trips ranging from a mile and a quarter to a mile and five furlongs - and Haggas says a line can be drawn under her last outing, when runner-up to Free Wind in a soft-ground Lancashire Oaks at Haydock.

“She is very well and we have obviously had this race in mind since Haydock,” said Haggas. “She ran a very good race there on ground which we did not think suited her.

“She won over a mile and five at Lingfield and we think she’d get the trip without any problem, so we think she has got a chance.”

There is a strong Irish challenge with Aidan O’Brien sending over Irish Oaks fourth Emily Dickinson and Jessica Harrington relying on Forbearance.

The latter, who landed the Group Three Princess Royal at Newmarket in September last year, has taken her time to come to hand, according to her trainer.