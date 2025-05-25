Yorkshire RU rout Somerset thanks to Sheffield RUFC debutant's hat-trick

SHEFFIELD winger Chris Hooper scored a hat-trick of tries in a man- of-the-match performance as Yorkshire opened their RFU County Championship campaign with a euphoric 66-14 win at Hull Ionians.

Last year’s beaten Twickenham finalists set their stall out to go one better this season, scoring 10 tries against Somerset on their way to the county’s largest win for two years on Saturday.

New Yorkshire head coach Lee Denham cut a beaming figure after the final whistle. “I’m delighted, it’s a great start to the campaign,” he said. “We started well, were strong in the scrummage, our back-line was penetrative, we really did look like a good side.

“It’s a great feeling to win my first game in charge. I couldn’t sleep last night and I’ve been nervous all day. We had eight county debuts and it’s a great memory for those boys.”

In near perfect but slightly overcast conditions at Brantingham Park, it took the white shirts just three minutes to open the scoring. A quick line-out on the right led to some quick-fire cross-field interplay with Rotherham full-back Jack Townend releasing club-mate James Norman for the flyer to dot down on the left.

Three minutes later and a Norman break freed scrum-half Elliot Fisher who made 50 metres, and despite Somerset full-back Charlie Carter’s cover tackle, the recycle ball saw Sheffield openside Felix Crapper skirt two defenders and score left of the posts.

Somerset’s best early attack was nullified by Ionians No 8 George Newburn crunching tackle and he then showed his attacking threat just before the half-hour with a break down the middle finished by White Rose debutant Hooper.

With Somerset nilled in the first-half, the expectation was for the West Country side to come out all firing, but Yorkshire hit a purple patch to score three tries in seven minutes and effectively seal the game. Somerset’s Kieran Tasker was sin-binned which led to a penalty try immediately after the restart, before Mewburn scored from a scrum and lock Dom Parsons handed off a defender to dive over by the right upright.

Hooper scored twice in five minutes for his hat-trick. He cut inside to finish a team move, before flying through 40 metres down the left and skirting Somerset replacement Pete Atherton to dive over just before the hour.

Will Baker and Adam Brankley set up Wharfedale’s Oli Cicognini’s try, before Carter scored Somerset’s second try. But a 60-metre running break by Brankley led to Felix Crapper’s second.