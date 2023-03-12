Yorkshire rugby union: Hull Ionians denied late on as Driffield score a ton

Doncaster Knights

The Yorkshire side, still third in the table, had to settle for two bonus points from an entertaining clash which saw the lead change hands eight times.

Ionians drew first blood with flanker James Sanderson racing in after just one minute, and although centre Lewis Minikin, pictured, missed the conversion he did manage to extend their score with a try of his own.

Chester scored three tries to lead 19-3 shortly after the break. James Thompson racing in and hooker Allan Hudson driving over on 57 minutes put the visitors 32-24 ahead. But a 73rd minute try and conversion brought the hosts to within one point at 32-31, and a late penalty won it.

Lewis Minikin was heavily involved in Hull Ionians' narrow defeat to Chester (Picture: David Aspinall)

Harrogate were beaten 34-17 at relegation rivals Preston Grasshoppers to deepen their worries about the drop. Jacob Percival and Sam Brady scored the Harrogate tries.

Hull’s season continues to be a tough one as they lost out 50-0 at Cinderford in National One. Leeds Tykes saw their scheduled clash with Rosslyn Park postponed.

Second-placed Driffield ran in 16 tries on their way to an emphatic 106-7 win over struggling Paviors in Regional One North East.

Third-placed Heath were 34-7 winners over Ilkley and are just one point behind Driffield with one game remaining.

York lost out 40-28 at home against rivals Alnwick, while Cleckheaton were also beaten, 25-19 at home by Scunthorpe.

The Regional Two North East promotion battle will go right down to the last games with leaders Pontefract and second-placed Moortown separated by just one point, both with a game in hand.

In the only action in this league on Saturday Bridlington were 22-17 winners over Selby, while Pontefract beat hosts Malton and Norton 26-12.

