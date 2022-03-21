Yorkshire Rugby Union: Leeds Tykes rue poor kicking but Rotherham Titans’ title hopes remain

Leeds Tykes' Will Hardwick Picture: Tony Johnson

The Tykes’ injury problems haunted them once again with stand-in kickers missing five shots at goal which might have otherwise seen them win.

The visitors got off the mark first with a penalty after 21 minutes and a converted try shortly after. And two more penalties put Darlington Mowden Park into a 16-0 lead shortly before half time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Replacement Adebowale Ademakin claimed Leeds’s first try of the game with a 39th-minute effort and stand-off Charlie Morgan kicked what would be their only conversion of the game to narrow the gap to 16-7 at the break.

A missed penalty from Morgan followed early in the second half, and when scrum-half Will Hardwick touched down on 54 minutes the shot at goal was again missed as the score stood at 16-12 to Darlington.

Winger Seremaia Turagabeci raced in for a third try shortly before the hour mark, but his attempted conversion failed and left Leeds only ahead at 17-16.

Will Hardwick bagged his second try on 67 minutes, but the conversion was missed and, at 22-16, their lead looked fragile. And so it proved, with Mowden Park adding a converted try to take the lead at 23-22.

Turagabeci’s late penalty attempt was wide of the mark and Leeds were left with two consolation points for a four-try narrow loss.

Rotherham Titans maintained their title hopes with a 34-17 victory at Chester in National Two (North).

But in the early stages of the game it looked like they may have a fight on their hands as Chester raced into a 12-0 lead with two tries in the first half hour. However, the Titans soon got their act together, and centre James Cooke opened their account on 29 minutes, stand-off Joseph Carlisle converting.

Prop Richard Stout claimed a second try five minutes later which left the scores tied at 12-12 at half time, but wing forward Keifer Laxton bagged the third five minutes into the second half.

Winger Connor Field and centre James Cooke added further tries on 47 and 52 minutes, both being converted by full-back Richard Hayes who also added a 71st minute penalty to put Rotherham 34-12 ahead.

Chester claimed one final try in the last minute, but it was only a consolation.

Wharfedale secured a 23-21 win over Yorkshire rivals Harrogate on Saturday.

Stand-off Tom Davidson’s boot was the saviour for the hosts, with three penalties and two conversion enough for the win.

Wharfedale’s tries came from wing forward Ryan Carlson and scrum-half Henry MacNab.

Harrogate ran in three tries with stand-off Rory MacNab, second row Jonathan Coser and right winger Campbell Swanson touching down, but despite MacNab kicking all three conversions they came up short.

Sheffield Tigers had to settle for two bonus points after losing out 24-22 at home to Tynedale.

Stand-off Jamie Broadley, second row Joseph Fitzsimons, full-back Greg Mellor and hooker Louis Townsend all touched down, but with just one conversion being made by Broadley they fell short.

Huddersfield struggled to cope with title-chasing Sedgley Park, losing out 80-5 to leave them second bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Cleckheaton were 28-24 winners at Heath as their gave their North One East title campaign a boost, while Morley won 50-22 at home against Durham City and Moortown won 47-39 away win at Consett.