Cat Ferguson’s ambitions in cycling are grand and her stock is rising faster than she can pedal away from the peloton, yet even at the age of 18 the Yorkshirewoman is wise enough to know that if she doesn’t stop to celebrate her victories then there is little point in working so hard to achieve them.

Which is why this week is not only so special, but so crucial in the fulfilment of her potential.

For not once, but twice in the space of 48 hours, the Skipton teenager won gold and the fabled rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich, firstly on Tuesday against the clock in the women’s junior time-trial and then on Thursday against the field in the women’s junior road race.

It is a double achieved only five times previously and one that simultaneously justifies the hype that has surrounded this precocious talent for much of the last two years and sets her up for greatness.

Golden double: Skipton's Cat Ferguson roars with delight as she crosses the line in teeming rain to win the junior women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich on Thursday. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Generational talent” screamed one cycling agent on social media following Ferguson’s road race victory, in a statement that is being echoed throughout the sport. For the girl herself, there is enormous pride at what she has accomplished but an appreciation that if she is fulfil her ambitions, then this is just a stepping stone.

“It’s quite crazy really, it’s the thing I’ve wanted all year,” Ferguson tells The Yorkshire Post, having moved on from Switzerland to Belgium where she will rest and relax with her family before racing again on Tuesday.

“To win both the road race and the time-trial, I feel super happy and relieved that all the hard work I’ve put in has not been wasted.

“Maybe my life will change, to be honest I’ve not really thought about it. I’m just super happy with how the week’s gone and not really looking towards the next goal, I’m just happy with the one I’ve completed. I want to enjoy my victories.”

Golden moment 1: Cat Ferguson on the podium after winning the junior women's time-trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Like another Yorkshire cycling sensation before her, Tom Pidcock, winning is all that matters to Ferguson. A year ago at the World Championships in Glasgow she rode to second place in the junior women’s road race. Instead of rejoicing in a silver medal, Ferguson went back to her studies at South Craven School with disappointment at being beaten her over-riding emotion.

“For me second place is the worst place to come, especially if it was a close race. Knowing you were so close to the win but not getting there…” she laments. “That second place made me even hungrier to win the jersey this year, especially after messing up tactically, it made me more determined to win.”

The week in Zurich began with the time-trial, a flat track on which Ferguson obliterated the field by 34 seconds. Two days later, a hillier route for the road race played out in heavy rain.

“It was almost like being at home,” laughs Ferguson, given the conditions she is used to riding around her Skipton home. “I think that helped me. I was in the breakaway with the girl from Spain and she had waterproofs on, whereas for me it was like a normal day.”

Golden moment 2: Cat Ferguson (Great Britain) on the podium receiving the Gold Medal and winning the junior women's road race (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

Life was always going to change over the coming months for Ferguson, regardless of how she did in Zurich. In the summer she finished her A-levels, getting the grades she wanted, and then went straight into a stagiaire contract with Spanish World Tour team Movistar.

In January she will move to Spain at the start of a three-year professional deal with Movistar as she transitions from junior into Under-23s rider and then onto senior level.

“The coming years are going to be so different to the past couple of years anyway, they were always going to be,” says Ferguson, who learned to ride with Cyclo Sport Pendle and rode this summer in the Otley and Ilkley grands prix, among others, for the Shibden Apex team.

“I’m stepping up and riding with insanely strong girls, so yes the goals are changing. It’s more just about doing my job for the team, learning from the best riders in the world.

“This next year is going to be a big step. It’s a new team, new girls, a language barrier to overcome - it’s going to be a learning experience but I’m super excited.

"I still can’t believe someone is paying me to just go and ride my bike every day.”

Ferguson concludes: “Hopefully in time this week at the worlds will become known as a stepping stone. I hope that one day I can say my junior years were successful and really enjoyable, but they were all part of the learning process.

“But right now it’s just so nice, especially having my parents greet me at the finish line, that was special because they’ve been with me from the start of my cycling journey.”