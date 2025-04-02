YORKSHIRE’S Francesca Jones was forced to withdraw from the Colsanitas Cup in Bogota after collapsing on court.

In footage of the incident posted to social media, the Bradford-born 24-year-old appeared to stagger after failing to return a serve from Argentina’s Julia Riera in the third set of the round of 32 match and was unable to return to play.

She fell to the ground and was removed from the court in a wheelchair.

Jones’ retirement from the tournament was confirmed in an online statement.

CONCERN: Francesca Jones fell to the ground and was removed from the court in a wheelchair in the Colsanitas Cup in Bogota.. Picture: John Walton/PA

“Due to a physical issue, Francesca Jones has withdrawn from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2 5-7 5-3 in favor of the Argentinian,” the Colsanitas Cup’s official Twitter account said.

“We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery.”

Jones (inset), who was only two points from defeat, had a quick turnaround after winning her eighth career title in Brazil at the weekend, while playing at altitude may also have had an effect.

The British player, ranked 129, spent the formative years playing out of Heaton Tennis Club and has to deal with physical challenges on court after being born with the rare genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia.

She is missing one finger on each hand and has only seven toes, and finishing matches has been a challenge throughout her career, with Jones suffering bouts of severe cramp.

This is the 19th time in her career she has retired during a match and the second time this year.

Riera will next face America’s Iva Jovic in the round of 16.

In the US, British No 7 Heather Watson suffered a straight-sets defeat in the first round of the Charleston Open.

The 32-year-old was beaten 7-6 (8) 6-4 by Belarusian world number 215 Iryna Shymanovich.

Watson saved three set points during a tight opener but could not capitalise on her one opportunity to seize the initiative during the tie break.