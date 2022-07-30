Repeatedly seen flashing home in plenty of major handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile in recent years, everything fell right for him on this occasion.

The seven-year-old, the choice of Jason Watson from a handful of O’Meara-trained runners, was drawn in stall two but was no better than midfield as the runners turned into the straight.

For a horse with his ability a record of just three wins from 33 previous outings did not do him credit - and he showed just what he can do when in the mood.

Runaway winner: Orbaan ridden by jockey Jason Watson wins the Coral Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Sent off a 20-1 chance, he burst through the gap and came home three and a half lengths clear of Blue For You, drawn one, in one of the most competitive handicaps of the season. The favourite Noble Dynasty held every chance but found disappointingly little when push came to shove.

Victory for Orbaan cements a growing relationship between O’Meara and Watson, who was once champion apprentice.

“I haven’t won at Glorious Goodwood since I was an apprentice (Gifted Master, Stewards’ Cup),” said Watson

“It’s a hard track to ride and a tough place to have winners. I’m very grateful to Dave and the team who have been very supportive to me the last 12 months and I’m just pleased I’m back on the big stage a little bit.”

Winning combination: Upper Helmsley trainer David O'Meara. Picture: Simon Hulme

Upper Helmsley’s O’Meara - who could now target his charge at York’s Ebor meeting - said: “Everybody knows this race is so draw dependent.

“It’s been a long time since he last won, he last won like a Group horse in a handicap, but he hasn’t won since.

“He got a lovely run round, Jason thought the race would suit him - this horse travels, but he doesn’t breeze great and wears the tongue tie.

“If he’s under pressure for a long time he doesn’t sustain it, he travelled behind with plenty of cover and it was the type of race that would suit him.”

Khaadem once again showed his liking for Goodwood when holding off Raasel in the King George Qatar Stakes.

Winner of the Stewards’ Cup back in 2019, he had generally struggled upped in company ever since although he did win the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last time out.

Trained by Charlie Hills - who won this Group Two for four successive years with the brilliant Battaash between 2017-2020 - the six-year-old rewarded punters at 8-1 under Ryan Moore.

Dual Derby and Dante Stakes winner winner Desert Crown is unlikely to run again this season, with the Dubai Sheema Classic in 2023 the major aim for early in his four-year-old campaign.