Yorkshire trainer Tim Easterby bags Knavesmire double as Sir Michael Stout wins seventh Middleton Stakes

Silvestre De Sousa riding Queen Power (right) on their way to winning the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes during day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse.

QUEEN Power took Sir Michael Stoute’s record of Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes winners to seven when powering home in the Group Two contest at York.

The five-year-old mare, running in the colours of Leicester City’s owners King Power Racing, pulled away from her four rivals in the closing stages to win for the first time in two years.

Assistant trainer James Savage, who is to move to Middleham later this year to train for owner-breeder John Dance, said: “We thought she was going to be a really nice filly two years ago.

James Sullivan riding Copper Knight (left) winning the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap during day two of the Dante Festival at York Racecourse.

“Today everything went right for her, she relaxed and got into a lovely rhythm early doors which meant everything went very smooth.

“She’s always threatened to do something like that and it’s great to see her do it.

“She’s a Group Two winner now regardless, so we’ll try to improve on that. She’s going to make a fantastic broodmare so that is in the back of our minds, but we’ll try to improve on this.”

Queen Power was ridden by former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa who said: “She travelled nicely and I never felt in danger, she settled really well. When I asked her she put the race to bed very quickly.

“I think 10 furlongs is her trip, but that’s up to Sir Michael over where she runs.”

Earlier Tom Easterby’s course specialist Copper Knight won at York for a fifth time when winning the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap.

In front a long way out, first James Sullivan’s sprinter had to see off the attentions of Jawwaal on entering the final furlong and then Mulzim made good ground from the rear to chase him home, at a distance of half a length.

“He’s a star, last year he just lost his way a bit,” said Great Habton-based Easterby whose Winter Power completed a double later on the card.

“He ran great first time out (second at Newmarket), but went up a fair bit and that snookered him. He got himself re-handicapped really and he ran well at Chester last week. He likes it here. We might look at the Dash at Epsom.”

He added: “When he first came he was a bit stressy and took a bit of settling down, but he’s just one of those horses that is easier to train now.”

Another Chester third went a couple of places better in the Hambleton Handicap, with the Kynren coming out on top in a thrilling finish for Thirsk trainer David Barron.

Ridden by Connor Beasley, Kynren repelled Brunch in the closing stages, but clung on by a neck. “I got a little bit checked two and a half furlongs down, but once I got him back in a rhythm he went to the line all the way,” said the jockey.

“He’s a model of consistency and ran a mighty race last week at Chester. Coming back to a lovely track like York with a bit of ease in the ground just played to his strengths.”