Yorkshire trainers with plenty to celebrate on first day of Dante Festival

Yorkshire trainers Kevin Ryan, Karl Burke and Ruth Carr all made a winning start to the new season at York.

First, Middleham trainer Burke watched as his fresh recruit Almosh’her got the better of a ding-dong battle with Stressfree in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap – the opening race of the Dante Festival.

That was quickly followed by Rousing Encore – trained by Malton’s Carr – winning the Churchill Tyres Handicap, before Hambleton-based Ryan’s Inisherin won the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.

Almosh’her, a dual winner from three all-weather starts for Charlie Fellowes, the four-year-old was a 15-2 shot for his first start since moving from Newmarket to North Yorkshire and displayed a willing attitude once challenged to make a successful stable debut by a head in the hands of Clifford Lee.

GOOD START: Almosh'her and Clifford Lee (right) win the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap on day one of the Dante Festival at York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Burke said: “That’s a good start to the season here, hopefully it continues!

“He got sent to us from Charlie’s, who had done very well with him so it’s unfortunate for him, but we can only deal with what is put in front of us.

“He’s a lovely horse but he’s still a big baby and came with a reputation of being a live-wire. He has settled into our routine and is better than when he first came, but we didn’t know what he’d be like at the races. He’s done things OK but hopefully he’ll get better.

“That was a win-and-you’re-in for the Ebor, so we’ll be working back from that if he stays that sort of trip, but he needs to learn to race properly.”

FIRST HOME: Rousing Encore and James Sullivan on their way to winning the Churchill Tyres Handicap on day one of the Dante festival at York. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Plenty of very well-known sprinters lined up in the Churchill Tyres Handicap but it was Carr’s Rousing Encore (22-1) who came out on top.

Having been with Richard Fahey as a youngster, for whom he finished sixth in the 2022 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, he finished strongly to beat Dark Thirty by a length and a quarter.

On having a winner at York, Carr said: “When you’re a Yorkshire lass, it’s proper! I’ve only had a handful of winners here – if you don’t have a runner at York, you don’t have a winner at York, but you tend to think you can find an easier race somewhere else as we have plenty of tracks in Yorkshire.

“I thought we were probably drawn on the wrong side today and he likes some cover, but we didn’t want to be too far back as it’s hard to make up ground on a fast track and fast ground.

“But Jimmy (Sullivan) gave him a lovely ride and edged over onto the rail. I thought ‘this is looking good’ as he was travelling and the horse put his head down and battled well.