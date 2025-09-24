Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson chasing World Championship glory 10 years after Lizzie Deignan won rainbow jersey

Having won gold medals in both the junior road race and time-trial at last year’s UCI Road World Championships, Yorkshire’s Cat Ferguson bids to break yet more new ground in Rwanda today.

For the precociously-talented 19-year-old from Skipton takes on the Under-23 women’s road race, the first time the governing body has held a separate event for that age category at its crowning event.

Despite being four years younger than some of the cyclists she is up against, Ferguson goes into the race having enjoyed a breakout year in her first campaign as a professional, highlighted by a stage victory and second place overall in June’s Women’s Tour of Britain.

“I think I’m incredibly lucky to be one of the first girls to have the separate race at the worlds,” said Ferguson.

Looking to repeat: Yorkshire's Cat Ferguson wins the road race as part of a junior double at last year's UCI Road World Championships in Zurich. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“I think previously it hasn’t quite been fair for the under-23 category to be in with the elites. It was more a case of who’s the strongest and can hold on to the elites the longest instead of an actual race with tactics and what cycling is about.”

Ferguson is wise beyond her tender years, and has to be, as one of the more recognisable figures of a 25-strong British squad out of which only Anna Henderson was entered in the senior women’s races.

The obvious omission is Ferguson’s fellow Yorkshirewoman, Lizzie Deignan, who earlier this year brought forward her retirement when announcing she was pregnant with her third child.

Ten years ago, Deignan won the women’s road race at the world championships in Richmond, when Ferguson was just nine.

Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Britain in Kelso (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

“I think there’ll definitely be a big hole in the peloton,” said Ferguson. “She is the most respected rider that we probably have. Just her presence in the peloton, you can really feel it.”

Deignan was a crusader for equality, and Ferguson is already at home discussing such topics.