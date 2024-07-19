Yorkshire's Dan Brown is coolest man at Troon as he stays in Open hunt

Late on Wednesday evening, a lone figure could be spotted walking the back nine of Royal Troon.

There were no clubs in his hand, no yardage book, no caddie alongside him.

Indeed, there was barely another soul as the wind lapped across the shoreline and the sun faded into the Firth of Clyde.

Yet it would prove a useful reconnoitre for Dan Brown.

Yorkshire's Dan Brown plays from the 4th fairway during day two of The Open at Royal Troon (Picture: PA)

For in similar conditions 24 hours later, the lessons he learned from his late night stroll helped propel this relatively unknown 29-year-old from Northallerton into the lead of the Open Championship.

On his major championship debut, the Romanby Golf Club member wrote one of the great stories of the Open by shooting a bogey-free 65.

He then followed it up on Friday in the swirling wind with a 72 that leaves him two shots off the lead of the Open.

While some of the biggest names in world golf like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were losing their heads around this treacherous links track, Yorkshire’s Brown was one of the coolest out there.

Claret Jug dreams for England's Daniel Brown on the 18th green (Picture: PA)

On Thursday, after birdies at the third and the fifth holes set him up nicely, he attacked the back nine as the wind eased and the conditions softened, putting what he had learned 24 hours earlier to good use with further birdies at the 10, 11, on the par-five 16th and up the last hole, that gave him a one-shot lead over 2019 champion Lowry.

If it was a bolt from the blue for the golfing world, it took Brown by surprise too.

His form in his second season on the DP World Tour hadn’t pointed to it.

He had missed six cuts in a row prior to a lowly 61st-place finish at last week’s Scottish Open, and even had to retire from last month’s European Open in Germany.

Slow down: Joe Dean of England reacts on the fifth green during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon (Picture: Harry How/Getty Images)

He has been plagued for much of the year by a cist on his knee cap, according to his coach.

That had hindered the progress he had made in his rookie season, when he made the weekend in 24 of 28 events and claimed his maiden win at the ISPS World Invitational at County Antrim last August.

On top of his form, Brown is no lover of links golf.

Having played hundreds of rounds on courses similar to Royal Troon as an amateur he lost all interest in links golf.

“I used to hate it. As an amateur you play it all the time and you get fed up of hitting good shots and ending up in pot bunkers,” he said.

“I’ve found since I’ve not been playing links golf too much I’ve enjoyed it more.

“I was nervous on the first tee, obviously, being in my first major, but I hit a few nice shots early doors, so I got settled into the round pretty quick.”

To then back it up on Friday morning, going back out for his second round less than 12 hours after finishing his first, shows the mentality Brown has, something he spoke of in an interview with The Yorkshire Post back in November.

With a much larger crowd following his progress in round two, Brown held his nerve to shoot a one-over par 72 and stay within two shots of leader Shane Lowry.

"It was always going to be tricky to back up what I did yesterday,” said Brown, who dropped shots at the fifth and ninth, but didn’t panic, picking up two birdies on 10 and 16 to get back to level for the day before dropping a third shot on the par-three 17th.

"The conditions didn’t really allow that so it was just very much managing your expectations.

“I wasn’t expecting to go out and shoot another three or four under. I was just [taking] one shot at a time and grind it out. It did feel more of a grind today than yesterday.

"I know I’m capable. A lot of people probably didn’t know who I was coming into this week, but I feel good and at home on links golf.”

Asked what it was like going to bed on a lead in the Open – the lowest first round ever shot by a debutant – he said: "It was a case of getting some food - I don’t think we finished until gone 21:30 yesterday so just managed to get some food down me and headed back and get some rest."

Brown played practice rounds with his good friend and fellow Yorkshireman Joe Dean who is making his second appearance at an Open, but with that first coming seven years ago, much water has passed under the bridge since then.

Not least a spell until recently driving a Morrison’s delivery van, but having finished second on two occasions in his rookie season on the DP World Tour, the 30-year-old from Sheffield can add qualifying for the weekend of the Open to his list of achievements.

Having opened with a 69 on Thursday he was looking in good shape until he dropped five shots in a row from the ninth having started his second round a few groups ahead of Brown.

But he stopped the bleeding with a birdie on the last for a 77 that left him on four over par, and comfortably inside the number as the wind kicked up and sent scores soaring late on Friday.