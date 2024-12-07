Yorkshire's horse of the year is a £2,400 bargain buy that won at Cheltenham

Sine Nomine, the grey bought for £2,400 that went on to become the region’s sole winner at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, was named as the county’s horse of the year at the Go Racing in Yorkshire annual awards at York this week.

The opportunistic, bargain buy was trained by Fiona Needham, who by winning the St James’ Place Festival Challenge Cup Open with Sine Nomine notched the notable double of landing victories at the blue riband event as both a jockey and a trainer.

Sine Nomine, owned by Needham’s parents, Robin and Pat Tate, also won the Hunters’ Chase at Wetherby, which helped it edge out other leading contenders to land the big prize at the awards.

Attended by some 140 guests, the other big winners on a day in which all nine Yorkshire racecourses celebrated a successful but challenging year, were more familiar faces.

Tim Easterby and Brian Hughes have become old hands at receiving awards across the industry and did so again for leading flat trainer and leading jump jockey, respectively.

Donald McCain took the honours for the leading jump trainer in the county.

There was a nod to the awards’ evolving narrative in its winner of the leading flat jockey in Yorkshire – Callum Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who had 49 winners in the county in 2024, is a previous Go Racing In Yorkshire Future Stars Apprentice Champion.

“I didn’t think we’d do it this year, we had a quiet start to the year with a lot of second-places,” admitted Rodriguez.

“We started well and the form continued. I was lucky to get in with Ed Bethell at the right time and we’ve grown together.

“I had my first Group 1 winner last year, my first Royal Ascot winner this year and some nice winners in Yorkshire.”

The new Future Stars Apprentice champion is William Pyle who won three races in the series and amassed 62 points, despite missing a chunk of the summer with a broken wrist following a fall at Beverley.

Pyle said: “The broken wrist was frustrating and I was worried I wouldn’t hang on but I’m pleased I did.

“I’m going out to Santa Anita (California) for the winter to get some more experience.”

Four awards were chosen by public vote through The Yorkshire Post, after all nine racecourses nominated a riding and training performance of the season.

The jump performance of the season went to Emma Smith-Chaston for her double at Catterick on New Year’s Day, while the jump training performance of the season was awarded to Fergal O’Brien for his treble, also at Catterick in December.

On the flat, Dave Allan received the award for riding a treble at Catterick in May and Catterick were also responsible for the flat training performance of the season, which went to Seb Spencer for training back-to-back doubles with Crocodile Power and Desert Dream.

Milestones were awarded to David O’Meara for training 1,500 flat winners, Paul Mulrennan for riding 1,500 winners and Henry Brooke for reaching the 500 winner mark.

Mulrennan said: “It’s a real honour for me to achieve this landmark and I’d like to thank everybody who played a part.”

The awards showcased the sheer scale of the racing industry in Yorkshire, from the trainers, jockeys and owners whose horses delight and entertain, to the many people behind the scenes who make the many racedays across the county throughout the year – continuing today at Wetherby – such a success.

Ben Warn, chairman of Go Racing In Yorkshire, said: “We love celebrating the achievements of trainers, jockeys and owners in our county, as well as those who travel to compete here. Our annual awards lunch provides a great opportunity to do this and reflect on the exciting sport we have witnessed across our nine fantastic racecourses.