Yorkshire's Jack Laugher and Jordan Houlden

By Rebecca Johnson, PA
Published 8th Aug 2024, 17:50 GMT
JACK LAUGHER described a poor third dive as the “nail in the coffin moment” for his Olympic hopes after finishing seventh in the men’s 3m springboard final – but there was delight for Sheffield-born GB team-mate Jordan Houlden, who came fifth in his first Olympics.

Houlden crept up the leaderboard throughout the competition and found some momentum after posting an impressive 74.10 on his hardest dive in round four.

He was sat as high as fourth with one more dive to go and expressed his pride at finishing fifth on his Olympic bow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Houlden said: “In that final I definitely knew I could have done a lot better, but for a debut I can’t fault myself enough. I went over there, did my best and that’s all I could’ve done.

ON THE UP: Jordan Houlden competes in the Men's 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre in Paris - eventually finishing fifth. Picture: John Walton/PAON THE UP: Jordan Houlden competes in the Men's 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre in Paris - eventually finishing fifth. Picture: John Walton/PA
ON THE UP: Jordan Houlden competes in the Men's 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre in Paris - eventually finishing fifth. Picture: John Walton/PA

“There’s always a chance of (winning) a medal, but that’s if I’m doing everything perfect.

“The main goal was a final today and I’m glad I achieved it.”

For four-time Olympic medallist Laugher, however, he missed the chance to add another to his collection after finishing with just 410.95 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate’s Laugher was handed a huge blow in the third round when he over-rotated on an inward three-and-a-half somersault, meaning he could only scrape 35.70 points and his medal chances slipped away.

NOT TO BE: Harrogate's Jack Laugher finished seventh in the Men's 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre, Paris. Picture: John Walton/PANOT TO BE: Harrogate's Jack Laugher finished seventh in the Men's 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre, Paris. Picture: John Walton/PA
NOT TO BE: Harrogate's Jack Laugher finished seventh in the Men's 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre, Paris. Picture: John Walton/PA

Reflecting on that moment he said: “It was the nail in the coffin moment at that point really.

“I gave it my everything and really put my all on the line, unfortunately it just didn’t go well.

“I wish at that point I could’ve pulled out, but I’m really happy that I continued on because I am a fantastic athlete and I always see things through, it just wasn’t the fairy-tale I wanted it to be.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

China’s Xie Siyi won the gold medal, while teammate Wang Zongyuan finished with silver and Mexico’s Osmar Olvera Ibarra claimed bronze.

In his fourth Olympics, Paris 2024 has seen Laugher win one medal already in the synchronised event alongside Anthony Harding, but admitted he is unsure if he could reach a fifth Games.

“I have no idea what the future is going to hold,” Laugher added.

“Osmar, two years ago, never heard of him or ever seen him really. He’s come out and now he’s top three in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Diving changes really quickly, we might have something like that happen in Britain – who knows who’s going to bump me out of my place – but I’ve done a really good job through this year to get here.

“Won the nationals, did myself credit there, just couldn’t finish the job off today.”

Related topics:Jack LaugherYorkshireSheffieldHarrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice