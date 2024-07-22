Yorkshire's most popular martial art revealed
In fact, two English fighters are currently UFC champions, Tom Aspinall (Interim Heavyweight) and Leon Edwards (Welterweight).
Plus, with the recent boxing boom, seeing the likes of Tyson Fury and KSI’s popularity continue to grow, England is certainly getting into combat sports.
Now, Harlow Leisurezone has analysed search engine data to find out which martial arts classes were searched the most in each region, and county, across England.
The data reveals that, in Yorkshire and the Humber, Kickboxing is the most popular martial art with the term “Kickboxing classes near me,” being searched an average of 405 times a month.
“Boxing classes near me,” comes second with an average of 353 searches a month, and “Jiu Jitsu classes near me,” and “Muay Thai classes near me,” third with an average of 348 searches a month.
Region:
Most Searched Martial Art
North East England
Jiu Jitsu
North West England
Jiu Jitsu
South West England
Jiu Jitsu
East of England
Jiu Jitsu/Muay thai
East Midlands
Muay Thai
South East England
Muay thai
London
Boxing
West Midlands
Boxing/Kickboxing
Yorkshire and the Humber
Kickboxing
Digging into the data deeper, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, it’s four-way draw between Boxing, Kickboxing, Jiu Jitsu, and Muay Thai.
Kickboxing, Jiu Jitsu, and Muay Thai are equally loved in North Yorkshire.
Boxing and Kickboxing come out on top in South Yorkshire.
People in West Yorkshire enjoy Kickboxing the most.
County:
Most Searched Martial Arts Class
East Riding of Yorkshire
Boxing/Kickboxing/Jiu Jitsu/Muay Thai
North Yorkshire
Kickboxing/Jiu Jitsu/Muay Thai
South Yorkshire
Boxing/Kickboxing
West Yorkshire
Kickboxing
In fact, when we take the whole of the UK into account, the research reveals Jiu Jitsu is the most popular martial art to study, with “Jiu Jitsu classes near me” being searched an average of 27100 times a month.
Average Number of Searches Per Month
Boxing
Kickboxing
Judo
Karate
Kung Fu
Taekwondo
Aikido
Jiu Jitsu
Muay Thai
UK
22200
22200
8100
8100
1900
9900
2400
27100
22200
Patrick Arnold, Activity and Engagement Manager at Harlow Leisurezone, who conducted the research, said “It’s really inspiring to see interest in martial arts rise.
“Training not only improves physical fitness, but it also grows respect, self-improvement and a sense of community. It’s more than just learning to defend yourself, it's about building confidence, discipline, and resilience, whilst also improving mental health and relieving stress.
“I’m proud to see the rise of English fighters in the UFC like Tom Aspinall, Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann inspire people to take up a martial art"
"I encourage everyone, regardless of age or experience, to give it a try.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.