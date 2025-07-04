Yorkshire’s Samuel Harrison scores double podium success with McLaren at Spa-Francorchamps

Samuel Harrison continued his impressive start to his McLaren Trophy campaign last weekend with another double podium on their first visit to illustrious Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Two 2nd place finishes at Spa come hot off the tails of an impressive debut for Samuel and his team mate, fellow Brit Leo Karavasili in Monza, Italy during May where the #90 ALM Motorsport car came away with two 3rd places. Samuel and Leo are signed with internationally renowned race team ALM Motorsport to contest the 2025 championship.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a damp Friday qualifying session the #90 ALM Motorsport car lined up 3rd on the grid for the first feature race. A strong start saw Samuel move up to second and he soon delivered a breath-taking pass to take the lead round the outside into Les Combes on lap 4. Once ahead, Samuel comfortably extended his lead to 1.6 seconds over the 2nd placed car of Josh Mason and Sam Neser before pitting on lap 9 and handing over to Leo Karavasili for the remainder of the race. Samuel and Leo would lose the lead during the pit stop owing to their 3rd placed result at the previous round in Monza meaning they would have to spend an extra 3 seconds in the pits than their rivals. Leo re-joined in 2nd place and would chase Mason and Neser all the way to the chequered flag.

After the podium Samuel commented: “We had good pace today and it was really encouraging to be leading the race despite this being a new circuit to both of us and only our second time out in the car against much more experienced opposition. Hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo started race 2 on Saturday from 3rd on the grid. The top 4 cars were nose-to-tail up to the first pit window with Leo handing over to Samuel in 4th place having initially moved up to 2nd. A period under safety car during the pit stops meant the Pro drivers had re-joined behind the majority of the Pro-Am pairings meaning out of position drivers for Samuel to catch and pass in his pursuit of the Pro leaders. Samuel brought the car home 4th but would be promoted to 2nd place following a penalty to the #68 car of Meakin and Burgoyne for a pit stop infringement; and a disqualification for the on-track race winners, Greystone GT pairing of Michael O’Brien and Jayden Kelly for an unsafe pit stop release. The Pro victory was ultimately awarded to the #12 car of reigning champions Geppert and Aspin. After the race, Samuel commented: “A frustrating result given the timing of the safety car but we delivered another solid 2nd place. The competition were strong this weekend but I’m happy as we’ve proven we have the pace to fight for the win.”

Samuel taking 2nd place off the line in Race 1.

The next round of the McLaren Trophy, Europe takes place at the Nurburgring, Germany on the 29th – 31st August before the final round at Paul Ricard, France on the 3rd-5th October.

Martin Laur, Team Principle and owner at ALM Motorsport is confident of another strong result and perhaps even a move to the top step of the podium: “Samuel and Leo are making great progress with another impressive performance. After 3rd place finishes at Monza and 2nd places here at Spa, we have real momentum as we move on to the next round at Nurburgring.”

For information concerning sponsorship and hospitality packages, or to support Samuel on his journey please contact [email protected]