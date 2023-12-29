Yorkshire duo Stan Moody and Liam Pullen are two of the star pupils in snooker’s ‘Class of 2023’.

The teenagers both announced themselves on the international stage this year when they competed in February’s World Junior Final in Australia.

Halifax potter Moody, now 17, claimed the crown, and a full-time spot on the World Snooker Tour. But York’s Pullen, now 18, soon joined his fellow Yorkshireman in the professional ranks, coming through Q School to earn a two-year card.

And while each year new talent emerges around the globe, hoping to achieve just a smidgen of what the famous ‘Class of 92’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams all turned pro in that year – have achieved, there is genuine optimism in the sport that Moody and Pullen have the talent to establish themselves amongst snooker’s elite.

York's teenage snooker star Liam Pullen.

Moody reached the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open, while Pullen beat former world champion Graeme Dott before bowing out in the last 32 of the International Championship in China.

Now the duo – who also both reached the third round of the Shoot Out in December – have their sights firmly set on climbing the rankings in 2024.

“It’s exciting, but there is a long way to go yet,” said Pullen. “We haven’t achieved anything, in terms of the pro game.

“You just have to keep your head down and work hard.

York's Liam Pullen reached the third round of the Snooker Shootout recently (Picture: TAI_CHENGZHE)

“We both agree we are rivals. Since we were about 12, it’s been me v Stan. We played a lot during junior tournaments.”

Moody was a 5-1 winner in Sydney, and Pullen admits to being “in bits” after the match.

“Losing in Australia was hard to take, losing to Stan too – which made it even worse – how I played, everything just added up,” said Pullen. “It was a big game to lose, but now I look back and I can learn from it.

“I was in bits after Australia. After losing to Stan, the only time I could get a chance to turn pro was through Q School, thankfully I did that.

“That was a tough time. The journey back from Australia was the worst.

“I always practice very hard. But when you play for a Tour card, in that final match, it’s completely different to say, winning an amateur tour event.