Yorkshire’s Zoe Aldcroft and Ellie Kildunne help England’s Red Roses thrash the mighty New Zealand

Scarborough-born Zoe Aldcroft wins a lineout against New Zealand at Franklins Gardens (Picture: PA)

In the women’s game, you can now replace the Black Ferns of New Zealand with the Red Roses of England.

For on Sunday evening, England’s women beat their counterparts from New Zealand 56-15.

It was their second win over the Black Ferns in seven days and their 16th victory in succession.

England's Abby Dow is tackled by New Zealand's Les Elder during the Autumn Internationals match at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton. (Picture: David Davies/PA)

Two Yorkshirewomen were involved in the latest victory, lock Zoe Aldcroft from Scarborough and full-back Ellie Kildunne from Keighley.

The coach who has steered them to 16 wins in a row is Simon Middleton, from Pontefract, who played rugby league for Castleford in the 1990s. “We’ve come up against a very strong side over the last two weeks and this is a really good starting point,” he said. “I’m delighted.”

It was a scintillating performance on Sunday at Franklins Gardens, one that captain Poppy Cleall believed got a worthy result.

“The scoreline is what we hoped for, and we’ve come away with it,” she said. “We’re here to make sure we push ourselves as hard as we can and we’re doing that justice. Today was a hugely proud moment for me and my career, I couldn’t have wished for more. I have to thank the girls out there for having my back the whole 80 minutes and I hope we’ve made everyone proud.”