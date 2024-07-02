'You realise how special The Open is' - Justin Rose qualifies for Royal Troon alongside Yorkshire's Dan Brown

Dan Brown of Romanby Golf Club in North Yorkshire will make his major debut at the Open at Royal Troon later this month, joining former US Open and Ryder Cup winner Justin Rose in successfully negotiating 36 holes of final qualifying on Tuesday.

Brown, playing in his second year on the DP World Tour having marked his rookie season with a win last summer in Northern Ireland, shot rounds of 71, 68 at West Lancashire to finish third on five under par to advance alongside Royal Liverpool amateur Matthew Dodd-Berry, Sam Horsfield and Masahiro Kawamura.

Just 16 places across four courses were available in the Open field at Troon from July 18-21.

Rose was one of three former major winners trying to negotiate final qualifying and the man who famously finished fourth on his debut as a teenager in 1998, booked a return to the Open for what will be his 21st appearance by finishing top of the leaderboard at Burnham & Beurrow in Somerset.

Justin Rose of England has qualified for the Open at Troon next month (Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old, who was in contention at the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May, was eight under par for 36 holes and finished level with fellow Englishman Dominic Clemons.

Rose said: “The Open’s been a bit of a fairytale and love story for me since I was 14 and I qualified at Scotscraig.

“Sometimes you take it for granted – you’re exempt, you turn up and play for many years – but as you get older things get a little harder so in some ways it’s good to have to qualify because it makes you appreciate how special it is.”

Back at West Lancashire, Garcia finished two strokes adrift of the top four just as he had done 12 months ago.

North Yorkshire's Dan Brown is heading to the Open for the first time (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Spaniard’s low world ranking after joining LIV Golf means the only major he currently qualifies for on merit is the Masters as a former champion.

But he remains a big name, evidenced by the hundreds of people who followed him, but that created its own problems as there were significant delays on every hole because of the huge gallery.

It resulted in his group being given a warning after eight holes as they had fallen four minutes behind play but Garcia said that was unfair due to the circumstances.

“The marshalls were doing as good a job as they could do but we had to stop pretty much on every tee for two or three minutes because people were walking on the fairways,” he said.

“I don’t think they took that into account and that was unfortunate as it made us rush and on a day like today, where the conditions are so tricky, you might need a little bit of extra time and because of that I made a couple of bogeys which might have cost me getting to Troon.”

Of the Yorkshire golfers in action, Rotherham’s Ben Schmidt finished one shot better than Garcia but one shot outside the top four at West Lancashire. DP World Tour rookie Sam Bairstow (Hallowes), twice a qualifier for the Open via this most difficult of routes in 2021 and 2022, finished alongside Garcia on three under.

Marcus Armitage (Howley Hall) shot 75, 70; David Hague (Malton & Norton) 75, 71; John Parry (Harrogate) 74, 72; George Ash (Hallowes) 75, 76; Sam Rook (Lindrick) 76, 77; Adam Walker (2020protour) 79, 75 and David Houlding (Moortown) 78, 81.

Leeds’ Daniel Gavins recorded 72, 71 to miss out at Burnham, while Charlie Thornton of Fulford shot 74, 73.

Englishman Matthew Southgate took top spot at Royal Cinque Ports on six under, ahead of Australia’s Elvis Smylie and Spanish amateur Jaime Montojo, where James Walker of The Oaks in York shot 71, 73 to miss the play-off by two.