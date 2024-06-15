There are many sports in which donning two teams on your shirt is a major faux pas.

In motorsport, however, Zak Brown is enjoying the sight of United Autosports and McLaren working in tandem.

Brown is the CEO of McLaren Racing but also helped get United off the ground, co-founding the team with former Le Mans winner Richard Dean in 2009.

He was, therefore, understandably pleased to see McLaren Automotive team up with United in the LMGT3 class for the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Brown said: “I always want to be here [at Le Mans] to support United and it's cool we have this relationship with McLaren on the GT3 front. I get to wear my two favourite teams on one shirt.

"United started off just as an intention for me to go racing with Richard. We wanted to do it out way. Now, I've long since stopped racing. The team's blossomed and is doing awesome. World champion, European champion, Asian champion, it's won in everything it's done.”

To see United and McLaren link up in Le Mans is a particularly heartwarming sight for Brown. The race is one he is incredibly fond of, unsurprisingly so given the history and prestige of the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The 2025 edition will clash with the Montreal Grand Prix but Brown was assertive regarding what his calendar will say that weekend.

He said: “I was just looking at next year's calendar, which is unfortunate that the Montreal Grand Prix conflicts with Le Mans. The Montreal Grand Prix is a very important race for us - I'll be at Le Mans. Le Mans is one of the biggest races in the world.”

Such a close working relationship between teams can, of course, exacerbate the emotions felt when the Le Mans festivities come to a close and the winners and losers are confirmed.