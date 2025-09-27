Zoe Aldcroft on the verge of completing remarkable journey from Scarborough RUFC to World Cup-winning captain

“It’s not bad for a small town like ours to produce a World Cup final captain,” says Nigel Wilson, who was head of Scarborough RUFC’s minis section when a young girl from the town joined her brother at a training session one evening a decade and a half ago.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, that young girl who stuck at it despite being in a team full of boys which helped harden her for the journey ahead, leads England into the Rugby World Cup final against Canada.

Zoe Aldcroft’s journey to the doorstep of the pinnacle of world rugby is echoed throughout the Red Roses squad, and indeed by the vast majority of players who have competed in this World Cup that has spanned the country, from Brighton to Sunderland, and York in between. Pioneering girls taking their first steps in a sport that was primarily for boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Yorkshire alone, Aldcroft was in exclusive company in what would become a talented generation.

Moment of destiny: England's Zoe Aldcroft walks onto the pitch during the team run at the Allianz Stadium (Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

Ellie Kildunne’s path from Keighley was similar, so was that of Morwenna Talling and Tatyana Heard’s from Malton and Norton.

All four at some point or another in their journey, went through the system at West Park Leeds, one of the premier women’s clubs in the region but no longer the sole flag bearer it was when churning out this quartet.

Just like they did in Auckland three years ago, Aldcroft, Kildunne and Heard will represent England in a World Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And just like they did on that November morning in 2022, the patrons at Silver Royd, home of Scarborough RUFC, will pack out the clubhouse to cheer on one of their own.

England's Zoe Aldcroft (centre) during the team run at the Allianz Stadium, London. (Picture: PA)

“There’s three senior men’s matches taking place at 2pm, after which everyone will be heading into the clubhouse afterwards to cheer her on,” says Wilson, who is actually one of the fortunate few to have a ticket to join the 80,000 fans expected for the final at Twickenham.

“There’s five TV screens around the facility and everybody will be crowding round to watch.

“It’s remarkable the great journey she’s been on, literally the only girl playing rugby at the time, alongside 40 or 50 lads, when she turned up with her brother. Her dad played scrum-half in the second team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She thought it was a challenge and that she’d give it a go. She was a bit out of her depth at first but her determination saw her through.

England captain Zoe Aldcroft conducts a training session at her home club of Scarborough RUFC (Picture: Paul Tait/RFU)

“It’s the ultimate journey, starting out in our minis and making it to England captain in a World Cup final.”

Like Kildunne and the rest of her team-mates, Aldcroft has never forgotten her roots, and makes regular visits back to Scarborough and rugby club where it all started.

“She does coaching sessions, brings kit for all the girls - we’re all so proud of her,” says Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What she has accomplished is the greatest achievement in the 99-year history of this club. It surpasses anything anyone else has ever achieved. It’s incredible, almost unbelievable. For a small town like us, it’s a true grass roots success story.”

But she wants to win. The pain of World Cup final defeat three years ago - agonisingly so as they lost by three points to hosts New Zealand - was hard to overcome, physically and mentally.

She was carried off injured 27 minutes into the Eden Park showpiece. Aldcroft missed two games in this World Cup but has fought her way back to fitness.

If all goes to plan today, she will stand at the podium, turn to her jubilant team-mates and hoist the World Cup trophy high into the air.