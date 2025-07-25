FORMER England captain Sarah Hunter believes Yorkshire’s Zoe Aldcroft deserves a happy World Cup ending at the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

The Scarborough-born native was forced off with a concussion in the first half of the World Cup final three years ago as England went on to lose to hosts New Zealand.

Aldcroft, who plays at lock, was named England captain earlier this year, nine years on from her Red Roses debut and will be dreaming of lifting the trophy come September.

“Zoe Aldcroft is an unbelievable player, I think she just underestimates the presence that she has,” Hunter said.

“I am in awe when I watch her train; she is a machine.

“Her ability to just go to places where other people don't, her impact in a game and her work rate.

“And then there’s the engine that she has, a lot of the unseen work she does but then she will have a moment of brilliance.

“She galvanises the team around her when she speaks people listen. People should be inspired by the way she plays the game, the way she puts her body on the line.”

Hunter has gone from captaining Aldcroft to coaching her, having served as England’s defence coach since 2023.

She transitioned into coaching immediately after retiring and has been supported by the Gallagher High Performance Academy.

The initiative run by World Rugby will have helped almost 50 female coaches earn valuable coaching experience with their unions by the end of the 2025 Rugby World Cup, which begins on 22 August in Sunderland.

As expected, Aldrcroft will lead England at the tournament World Cup, which the Red Roses enter as the overwhelming favourites and world No 1.

“Different coaches have different reasons of why they select their captain, but when you watch her play," added Hunter.

"She is definitely someone who is the standard bearer of how you want the game to be played.

“She is the one who you think ‘I will follow you into battle’, and quite often as captain that is what you want.

“You want someone out there, leading the charges, in front, Zoe will never take a backward step.

“The way she galvanises the team, the way she motivates them, she is just brilliant all-round.