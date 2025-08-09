Zoe Aldcroft strays off script to reveal England can get 'psychological advantage' against France in World Cup warm-up

The England team that are favourites to win the Rugby World Cup which begins in Sunderland in a fortnight’s time are the dictionary definition of detail-oriented.

Head coach John Mitchell plans everything within his control down to the minutest of detail.

Roles the women in his team will play, captains for this game, captains for that, when to implement his ‘test model’ for a Friday night game.

Opponents in their two warm-up matches - a thumping win over Spain last weekend and visit to old rivals France today - were not just called up the week before to see who was available.

England's Zoe Aldcroft (right) and Marlie Packer during a training session at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Bagshot (Picture: PA)

Mitchell knew exactly what he wanted from each opponent and the teams he picked reflected that.

So when he says “the scoreboard doesn’t matter today, it’s all about performance”, he really means it.

In Scarborough-born Zoe Aldcroft, he has selected a captain for the World Cup who is not only assured on the pitch when roaming the breakdown and inspirational in the dressing room when motivating her team-mates, but who also sticks to the script Mitchell wants his Red Roses reading from.

“Very much like Mitch, we always respect France, we know they’re a savage team and we’ve got to be on our top form to put in our performance,” said Aldcroft this week as she sat alongside her head coach in the team announcement media conference.

“We want to put into practice all that we’ve been working on in camp.”

So far, so predictable, and it was met by a solemn nod from New Zealander Mitchell.

But one of the many likeable things about Aldcroft - who stands on the precipice of a monumental moment in women’s rugby if she can pilot her team to the World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday, September 27 - is that every now and again she will go off script.

For as comfortable as she is in a rugby setting wreaking havoc and cajoling team-mates, and as developed as she is becoming in front of the media, every now and again she’ll reveal a little too much.

Asked if England could place down a psychological marker against a France team they are likely to meet in the semi-finals, Aldcroft strayed ever so slightly from the talking points.

“I think that’s why this weekend is so important, to try and get that psychological edge and I think we want to put out a good performance and maintain our dominance,” said the 28-year-old former world player of year.

Mitchell gave the slightest wince. He had not planned for that.

But then he can’t plan for what unfolds over 80 minutes on the rugby pitch. He has to trust his leaders like Aldcroft and her fellow Yorkshirewoman and the reigning world player of the year, Ellie Kildunne, to make their own decisions and back themselves.

There will be times today at the Stade Guy Boniface in the south west of France, in the tournament opener against the United States in Sunderland, in pool games against Samoa at Northampton and Australia at Brighton, and into the knockout stages beyond, when he will have to trust his players.

“Plans in place for the girls and the roles they’re going to play for the next five or six weeks now,” he said.

“We’ll build that strength and belief.”

All he can do is arm his players with everything to help them and then let them get on with it.

“We’re focused on getting ourselves ready for the tournament, there’ll be moments from this that we can learn from, which is always the case against France,” he continued of an opponent they beat by just a solitary point in the Six Nations grand slam decider at Twickenham back in April.

“We use that performance whenever we play them to evolve our game.

“We always respect France, but the scoreboard doesn’t matter this week, it’s all about the performance.”

“I think France are my favourite opposition,” added Aldcroft, who has 58 caps to her name, including the last World Cup final in Auckland, an agonising defeat that has fuelled this England team ever since.

“France are a formidable opponent and we’ve just got to make sure we’re on top of our game and that we’re ready for them.”

Aldcroft, who can play anywhere in the second or back rows, starts in the No 6 blindside flanker role.

York’s Morwenna Talling starts at lock with full-back Kildunne making her first appearance since a leg injury ruled her out of England’s final Six Nations fixture against France in April.