SHEFFIELD STEELERS took a small step closer to the knockout phase of the Champions Hockey League after picking up a vital point in a dramatic shoot-out loss at Zurich Lions.

Once again the Steelers proved more than a match for their more-fancied opponents, having opportunities to win the game late on in regulation and then overtime, before the shoot-out went the way of Zurich 3-2 once it got to sudden death to secure a nerve-shredding 2-1 overall victory.

The result puts the Steelers on nine points from five games ahead of next week’s ‘regular season’ closer against Czechia’s Dynamo Pardubice at the Utilita Arena.

The loss was tough on the visitors, but they remain well-placed to become only the second Elite League to make it to the knockout phase.

BIG NIGHT OUT: Sheffield Steelers' Dominic Cormier drives into the Zurich Lions zone. Picture: Steelers Media.

The first period proved a battle of wills, the teams only separated by a power play goal for the hosts, with both firing 12-apiece on net.

That came about when Colton Saucerman was called for hooking 15.33, the Lions creating little to trouble Matt Greenfield on the man advantage until Rudolfs Balcers’ shot from the right circle took a deflection off Dominic Cormier’s stick and over the right shoulder of the helpless Steelers’ goalie with 16.44 on the clock.

But there was no cause for alarm, the Steelers continuing with the intense forechecking that had created a number of turnovers in the first once the teams resumed for the second period.

Finlay Ulrick - promoted from Sheffield Steeldogs for CHL duty with his parent club - showed great poise on the left boards before floating the puck towards goal where Cole Shudra was only by the outstretched right arm of Lions goalie Šimon Hrubec from close range.

TOUGH BATTLE: Sheffield Steelers' Sacha Guimond battles with Zurich's Nicolas Baechler. Picture courtesy of Steelers Media.

Shudra put further pressure on Hrubec when driving to his lef-hand post from behind the net and trying to force the puck through his legs.

But the goal the Steelers had been threatening - and deserved - came courtesy of some excellent work by the ever-industrious Mikko Juusola.

The Finnish forward picked up the puck on the right boards on the edge of the Steelers zone and drove forward at pace, cutting inside and squaring off to Daniel Leavens, whos shot from an awkward angle in the left circle squirmed through the legs of Hrubec and over the line at 32.01.

A few minutes later, Juusola cannoned one off the right-hand post of Hrubec’s goal as the Steelers looked to take the lead, although they were unable to make use of a power play opportunity when Zurich’s Santtu Kinnunen was called for high-sticking in the 36th minute.

CLOSE CALL: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox, on the bench in Zurich on Tuesday night. Picture: Steelers Media.

Steelers failed to make use of a second powerplay when goalscorer Balcers was called for high sticking on Cormier in the 44th minute.

Zurich then broke down the middle and seemed destined to score with Greeenfield out of his net when committed to the initial chance, but somehow the puck stayed out.

Patrick Watling then came close when he dived full length to get to a feed from Juusola off the left-hand boards only to be denied by Hrubec, but he did enough to draw a penalty from defenceman Christian Marti for slashing.

As the game neared the end of regulation, the Steelers went 0-from-4 on the power play before the hosts began to exert some late pressure, Greenfield pulling off a crucial double-save from close range.

In overtime, Diffley came closest to gaining the extra point on offer for the Steelers, while Greenfield was called upon twice to deny the hosts.

It was then left to the mercy of the shoot-out, Mitchell Balmas putting the Steelers ahead in the second round of shots before Balcers levelled two rounds later.

Juho Lammikko then put Zurich ahead only for Leavens to show nerves of steel to equalise to send it to sudden death.