Pontefract Collieries Football Team New Kit From The Freemasons

Pontefract Collieries Under 7 ‘Blue’ Football Team were delighted to receive a donation from local Freemasons of £250 to buy warm training kit coats for each member of the team.

This season The Blues have won the Under Sevens World Cup in the Selby Area and The East Coast Beach Tournament in Bridlington.

The football club was founded in 1958 by the coal miners on the Prince of Wales land and the football team was a way for the workers to relax and play the beautiful game with their colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Club is home to more than 50 football teams, from seniors both male and female seniors to the academy and junior boys’ and girls’ teams as well as the disability teams. Like the Freemasons in Pontefract, Pontefract Collieries football club is an important part of the local community.

L-R: Wayne Higgins, Neil, Jonny Parkinson and David Kerridge with the Blues Team

The De Lacy Lodge, founded in 1924, has supported the local community for the last 100 years.

Freemasons across the country make substantial donations to the Local Air Ambulance, blood bikes and provide a number of emergency response vehicles. They also actively take part in volunteer work, making a significant impact in their communities.

John Gray, Worshipful Master of The De Lacy Lodge said “Football in the community is an important part of our children’s life, teaching them social skills, teamwork and leadership skills. The De Lacy Lodge is proud to be able to support a local team to help youngsters achieve their full potential”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Blues Team are so happy with the new training kit from The De Lacy Lodge. It’s amazing to have a group of Freemasons in the area that care about the community and can provide help to our team.” commented Jonny Parkinson, Coach of the Blues Team.

Members of the Pontefract Blues Team with New Jackets

Pictured with the team are, Wayne Higgins, left and David Kerridge, right, from De Lacy Lodge, along with Coaches Neil, second left, and Jonny.