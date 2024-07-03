Pontefract Collieries Football Team New Kit From The Freemasons
This season The Blues have won the Under Sevens World Cup in the Selby Area and The East Coast Beach Tournament in Bridlington.
The football club was founded in 1958 by the coal miners on the Prince of Wales land and the football team was a way for the workers to relax and play the beautiful game with their colleagues.
The Club is home to more than 50 football teams, from seniors both male and female seniors to the academy and junior boys’ and girls’ teams as well as the disability teams. Like the Freemasons in Pontefract, Pontefract Collieries football club is an important part of the local community.
The De Lacy Lodge, founded in 1924, has supported the local community for the last 100 years.
Freemasons across the country make substantial donations to the Local Air Ambulance, blood bikes and provide a number of emergency response vehicles. They also actively take part in volunteer work, making a significant impact in their communities.
John Gray, Worshipful Master of The De Lacy Lodge said “Football in the community is an important part of our children’s life, teaching them social skills, teamwork and leadership skills. The De Lacy Lodge is proud to be able to support a local team to help youngsters achieve their full potential”.
“Our Blues Team are so happy with the new training kit from The De Lacy Lodge. It’s amazing to have a group of Freemasons in the area that care about the community and can provide help to our team.” commented Jonny Parkinson, Coach of the Blues Team.
Pictured with the team are, Wayne Higgins, left and David Kerridge, right, from De Lacy Lodge, along with Coaches Neil, second left, and Jonny.
For more information - Pontefract Colleries www.pontefractcollieries.com/ De Lacy Lodge www.delacylodge.co.uk
