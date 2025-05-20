Racer Ben Tolliday gets his first win at the British Superbikes

Scarborough racer Ben Tolliday was in action over the weekend at the Bennetts British Superbike championship round 2 riding his new Triumph 765 in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bens race report.

In FP2 (free practice) we were a bit faster than FP1 but still not quite where we wanted to be. The team had a good debrief and we made some solid changes for qualifying on Saturday to help us move forward to where we know we should be.

I qualified P35 overall, P3 in the Cup class with a 1:34.3..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P1 for Ben Tolliday at Donington Park

the bike is dialled in and ready to go into the sprint race this afternoon.

Sprint Race result. I finished P26 overall and P2 in my class ! with a new pb (personal best) lap time of 1:32.4.

Ben said "I am mega happy with the result and we are only moving forward, all positive and a much more positive day than yesterday".

Ben finished Sunday's feature race in P20 overall and P1 in his class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Tolliday at Starkeys Bridge, Donington Park.

Ben said: "What more can I say really, an unreal turn around on a weekend that started out so difficult to extract a lap time, to going 1.4 seconds quicker than my PB on the Yamaha R6 and then winning the Cup class in the Feature Race over 18 laps on my new Triumph 765. I can't thank Phil Harvey enough for his hard work and dedication to get me and the bike to this point, a top 20 finish in an insanely competitive championship race, I am absolutely over the moon with how things are going.

As always, I can't forget the people who make a lot of this actually possible.