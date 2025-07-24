Research reveals Yorkshire’s most notable sportspeople in 2025

Football dominates the most notable names in Yorkshire, including current and former players such as Erling Haaland and Chris Kamara.

Researchers at Harrod Sport, the UK’s leading manufacturer of sport equipment, measured the popularity of over 27,800 professional athletes from 1940 onwards by examining their average monthly Wikipedia views over the past year. Results were categorised by birthplace to reveal the most renowned sports stars from each English county—accounting for ceremonial and historical county borders.

With over 20 billion visits each month, Wikipedia is often the first-place fans go to learn more about sportspeople – making it a useful, real-time indicator of which athletes are capturing the public’s attention now and in recent years.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ranks as the most popular athlete born in West Yorkshire. Despite being born in Leeds, Haaland followed in his father’s footsteps by representing Norway at international level after growing up in Bryne from the age of three.

The 3 most popular athletes in West Yorkshire, by average monthly Wikipedia views:

Erling Haaland (football) –184,440 James Milner (football) – 51,720 Gabby Logan (rhythmic gymnastics)– 35,700

Former footballer and Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara ranks as the most notable sportsperson born in North Yorkshire, based on having the highest number of Wikipedia profile searches per month.

The 3 most popular athletes in North Yorkshire, by average monthly Wikipedia views:

Chris Kamara (football) - 24,030 Beth Mead (football) - 14,700 Jonathan Woodgate (football) - 14,040

Leeds United winger Daniel James takes the top spot in East Riding of Yorkshire. He began his career playing for Swansea United and, through his father’s lineage, chose to represent Wales at international level.

The 3 most popular athletes in East Riding of Yorkshire, by average monthly Wikipedia views:

Daniel James (football) - 31,950 Dean Windass (football) - 13,740 Luke Campbell (boxing) - 13,110

Taking the top spot for South Yorkshire is Kyle Walker. Walker was born in Sheffield and spent his youth in Sheffield United’s academy before going on to win 17 major trophies at club level.

The 3 most popular athletes in South Yorkshire, by average monthly Wikipedia views:

Kyle Walker (football) - 83,970 Jamie Vardy (football) - 79,770 Kevin Keegan (football) - 63,960

Harrod Sport’s nationwide research helps to highlight how the UK produces a rich legacy of sporting heroes from all parts of the country. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support local sports development, they recently announced the winners of their seventh annual Ron Harrod Foundation. Every year, the Ron Harrod Foundation sponsors a handpicked group of outstanding young athletes, helping them pursue their sporting ambitions.