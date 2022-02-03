Rising tennis star Hannah selected for Yorkshire County training just two years after picking up a racket

Hannah Lazenby, aged 7, has been selected for Yorkshire County training.

Rising star Hannah Lazenby, aged seven, began playing tennis when she was five after signing up for the Tennis for Kids course at Market Weighton Lawn Tennis Club (MWLTC).

Throughout the pandemic, Hannah attended coaching sessions at the club run by resident coach Dave Thompson, alongside his after-school sessions at Market Weighton Infant School.

Her enthusiasm and positive attitude for the game saw her skills improve and Mr Thompson said he could see she was something special.

He said: “Hannah’s drive and determination to improve was noticeable early on. Above all else she was enjoying herself at each session and her hard work is paying off.”

Hannah’s natural talent was noticed by coaches at Nuffield Tennis Academy in Hull when she attended a team tennis tournament for the first time, before attending a Yorkshire County assessment day, receiving fantastic feedback from coaches.

This has resulted in Hannah being selected for Yorkshire County training in Leeds.

Hannah continues to attend sessions at both Nuffield Tennis Academy and MWLTC.

A spokesperson for MWLTC said: “Everyone at the club is delighted and excited to see where Hannah’s talent may take her, she has already informed her grandparents ‘I will play at Wimbledon before I am 18’.

“The club has been active in the town for more than a 100 years and is currently having a new clubhouse built, offering more opportunities for all ages and abilities to play tennis.”