Rugby league star credits contact lenses for game-changing performance

Hull Kingston Rovers player, James Batchelor, has revealed how contact lenses have transformed his performance on the pitch as he can now see with complete clarity.

James first started wearing contact lenses in 2019 after struggling with his vision on the field.

"I think I was a bit in denial," James admitted. "I remember playing a night game and I couldn’t see the ball properly when it came from a long kick or what was happening at the other end of the pitch. That’s when I knew I had to do something about it.

"I always knew that if I needed vision correction, contact lenses would be the way to go for rugby. I couldn’t exactly wear glasses on the pitch," he added.

James Batchelor - Hull Kingston Rovers

James visited Specsavers Hull which exceeded his expectations. "As soon as I walked in, I was greeted at the door and taken through the whole process. The staff were incredibly friendly and helpful, explaining all the different options available," he recalled.

James, who is short-sighted, immediately noticed the difference when he began wearing contact lenses during games. "The biggest challenge for me was seeing things far away, like tracking kick chasers. As soon as I put the lenses in, I realised how much I had been missing - I could see everything again!" he said.

With improved vision, James’ game has also seen a boost. "Maybe it’s not me getting better, maybe it’s just the contact lenses," he joked.

Specsavers announced the launch of their partnership with Hull KR earlier this year, with a sponsorship that aims to strengthen community spirit and support for the club's next two seasons.

As part of this new sponsorship, Specsavers Hull helped ensure all Hull KR first-team players were ready for the season ahead by organising eye and ear tests at their Kingswood store, with multiple tests having already taken place.

David Proudfoot, store director at Specsavers Hull, commented: "We’re delighted to see that James has had such a positive experience wearing contact lenses and the improvement they’ve made to his performance on the pitch.

"At Specsavers, we understand how crucial clear vision is for athletes, and we are proud to provide high-quality eye care and contact lenses that make a real difference. We’d encourage anyone playing sport who has concerns about their vision to come in and see us so we can explain all the options available to them."

James’ story highlights the impact that clear vision can have on both sports performance and everyday life. His experience serves as a reminder for athletes and individuals alike to ensure they put their eye health first so they can perform at their best.