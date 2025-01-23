1895 Cup draw: Sheffield Eagles to host Doncaster in one of three all-Championship Yorkshire derbies

By James O'Brien
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:49 BST
Sheffield Eagles will host South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster in the first round of the 1895 Cup.

The Eagles – the inaugural winners in 2019 – are at the start of a new era under former Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard, while Doncaster appear primed to kick on after an encouraging first season back in the Championship.

The neighbours will meet in the opening round of the lower-league cup on the weekend of March 1 and 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs were paired with Bradford Bulls in Thursday's draw and York Knights will entertain Halifax Panthers in another Yorkshire derby.

This year’s edition of the 1895 Cup will begin with two preliminary rounds featuring the 11 League One clubs.

The four winners of the second preliminary round ties will join 12 Championship cubs in the last 16, which is the first round proper.

Wembley will host the final on June 7 as part of a triple-header alongside the men's and women's Challenge Cup deciders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First-round draw: Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster, Hunslet v Widnes Vikings, London Broncos v Workington Town/Dewsbury Rams, York Knights v Halifax Panthers, Goole Vikings/Newcastle Thunder/North Wales Crusaders v Barrow Raiders, Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars/Midlands Hurricanes/Whitehaven, Oldham v Rochdale Hornets/Cornwall/Swinton Lions.

Related topics:DoncasterSheffield EaglesSouth YorkshireYorkshireCRAIG LINGARDBradford BullsBatley BulldogsHalifax PanthersCastleford Tigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice