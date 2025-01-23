Sheffield Eagles will host South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster in the first round of the 1895 Cup.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagles – the inaugural winners in 2019 – are at the start of a new era under former Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard, while Doncaster appear primed to kick on after an encouraging first season back in the Championship.

The neighbours will meet in the opening round of the lower-league cup on the weekend of March 1 and 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs were paired with Bradford Bulls in Thursday's draw and York Knights will entertain Halifax Panthers in another Yorkshire derby.

This year’s edition of the 1895 Cup will begin with two preliminary rounds featuring the 11 League One clubs.

The four winners of the second preliminary round ties will join 12 Championship cubs in the last 16, which is the first round proper.

Wembley will host the final on June 7 as part of a triple-header alongside the men's and women's Challenge Cup deciders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad