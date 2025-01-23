1895 Cup draw: Sheffield Eagles to host Doncaster in one of three all-Championship Yorkshire derbies
The Eagles – the inaugural winners in 2019 – are at the start of a new era under former Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard, while Doncaster appear primed to kick on after an encouraging first season back in the Championship.
The neighbours will meet in the opening round of the lower-league cup on the weekend of March 1 and 2.
Batley Bulldogs were paired with Bradford Bulls in Thursday's draw and York Knights will entertain Halifax Panthers in another Yorkshire derby.
This year’s edition of the 1895 Cup will begin with two preliminary rounds featuring the 11 League One clubs.
The four winners of the second preliminary round ties will join 12 Championship cubs in the last 16, which is the first round proper.
Wembley will host the final on June 7 as part of a triple-header alongside the men's and women's Challenge Cup deciders.
First-round draw: Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls, Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster, Hunslet v Widnes Vikings, London Broncos v Workington Town/Dewsbury Rams, York Knights v Halifax Panthers, Goole Vikings/Newcastle Thunder/North Wales Crusaders v Barrow Raiders, Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars/Midlands Hurricanes/Whitehaven, Oldham v Rochdale Hornets/Cornwall/Swinton Lions.
